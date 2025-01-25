Necas, Drury debut with Avalanche in loss to Bruins

The forwards were acquired Friday in a three-team trade also involving the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Blackhawks that sent Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall to the Hurricanes.

Necas played on a line with Jonathan Drouin and Nathan MacKinnon, and had two shots on goal and was minus-3 in 25:08 of ice time. Drury centered Ross Colton and Logan O'Connor, and did not have a shot on goal in 15:04.

Morgan Geekie scored twice, and David Pastrnak had goal and two assists for the Bruins (25-20-6), who are 5-1-1 in their past seven games. Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves in his return to the lineup after missing one game with a minor upper-body injury sustained in a 5-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.

Artturi Lehkonen scored, and Scott Wedgewood made 12 saves for the Avalanche (28-20-2), who have lost three straight.

Lehkonen gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 1:30 of the second period. Juuso Parssinen controlled the puck, gained the offensive line and fed a backhand pass to Lehkonen. He received it in the right face-off circle and his shot from the dot beat Swayman to the stick side.

The Bruins, who managed only eight shots on goal through two periods, tied the game at 1-1 when Geekie scored 25 seconds into the third period.

Geekie then gave the Bruins a 2-0 lead at 5:44. Pastrnak controlled the puck behind the Colorado net, skated around Wedgewood's right side and found Geekie on the far post for the backdoor tap-in goal.

Geekie has six goals in the past seven games.

Pastrnak scored an empty-net goal with three seconds remaining for the 3-1 final. He increased his point streak to seven games (seven goals, 10 assists, and has 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in his past 12 games.