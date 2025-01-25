Necas, Drury debut with Avalanche in loss to Bruins

Forwards acquired in trade with Hurricanes on Friday; Geekie gets 2 goals, Pastrnak 3 points for Boston

Avalanche at Bruins | Recap

By Joe McDonald
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTON -- Martin Necas and Jack Drury each made his debut for the Colorado Avalanche in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday.

The forwards were acquired Friday in a three-team trade also involving the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Blackhawks that sent Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall to the Hurricanes.

Necas played on a line with Jonathan Drouin and Nathan MacKinnon, and had two shots on goal and was minus-3 in 25:08 of ice time. Drury centered Ross Colton and Logan O'Connor, and did not have a shot on goal in 15:04.

Morgan Geekie scored twice, and David Pastrnak had goal and two assists for the Bruins (25-20-6), who are 5-1-1 in their past seven games. Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves in his return to the lineup after missing one game with a minor upper-body injury sustained in a 5-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.

Artturi Lehkonen scored, and Scott Wedgewood made 12 saves for the Avalanche (28-20-2), who have lost three straight.

Lehkonen gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 1:30 of the second period. Juuso Parssinen controlled the puck, gained the offensive line and fed a backhand pass to Lehkonen. He received it in the right face-off circle and his shot from the dot beat Swayman to the stick side.

The Bruins, who managed only eight shots on goal through two periods, tied the game at 1-1 when Geekie scored 25 seconds into the third period.

Geekie then gave the Bruins a 2-0 lead at 5:44. Pastrnak controlled the puck behind the Colorado net, skated around Wedgewood's right side and found Geekie on the far post for the backdoor tap-in goal.

Geekie has six goals in the past seven games.

Pastrnak scored an empty-net goal with three seconds remaining for the 3-1 final. He increased his point streak to seven games (seven goals, 10 assists, and has 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in his past 12 games.

Latest News

Rantanen ‘fantastic fit’ for Hurricanes after trade from Avalanche 

Avalanche 'look forward' after trading Rantanen, still have Stanley Cup aspirations

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Ducks celebrate ‘Anaheim Ducks Day’ at Disneyland in California

Hall ‘meant a lot’ to Bedard during time together with Blackhawks

Blackhawks welcome young fan to practice before Hockey Fights Cancer Night

NHL Buzz: Rantanen, Hall to debut for Hurricanes against Islanders

Rantanen, Hall traded to Hurricanes in 3-way deal with Avalanche, Blackhawks

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin can move closer to Gretzky when Capitals visit Canucks

CHL notebook: Blues prospect Stancl producing for Kelowna of WHL

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Ottawa Senators Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 25

Perfetti scores hat trick, helps Jets cool off Utah

Kucherov has 3 points, Lightning rally for OT win against Blackhawks

Green excited to experience Battle of Ontario from behind Senators bench

Islanders push past Flyers, get 3rd win in row