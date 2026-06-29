Kesselring signs 3-year, $13.5 million contract with Sharks

Kesselring was traded to the Sharks by the Sabres on June 17. The teams swapped first-round picks in the 2026 NHL Draft with Buffalo receiving the No. 20 selection (center Ilia Morozov) and San Jose the No. 27 pick. The Sharks traded up for the No. 21 pick (defenseman Ryan Lin), sending Nos. 27, 62 and 120 to the Philadelphia Flyers.

"Michael has a big frame (6-foot-5, 215 pounds) with solid two-way ability," general manager Mike Grier said after the trade. "He is a responsible player in the defensive zone with a well-rounded offensive game and will be a good upgrade for us patrolling the blue line.

“We're happy to have him a part of the organization."

Selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the sixth round (No. 164) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Kesselring has 55 points (12 goals, 43 assists) in 190 games for the Arizona Coyotes, Utah Mammoth and Sabres.