Kesselring signs 3-year, $13.5 million contract with Sharks

Defenseman was acquired in trade with Sabres on June 17, could have been RFA

Kesselring_BUF_skating

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Michael Kesselring signed a three-year, $13.5 million contract with the San Jose Sharks on Monday. It has an average annual value of $4.5 million.

The 26-year-old defenseman, who could have become a restricted free agent Wednesday, had two assists in 34 regular-season games for the Buffalo Sabres this season and no points in one Stanley Cup Playoff game.

Kesselring was traded to the Sharks by the Sabres on June 17. The teams swapped first-round picks in the 2026 NHL Draft with Buffalo receiving the No. 20 selection (center Ilia Morozov) and San Jose the No. 27 pick. The Sharks traded up for the No. 21 pick (defenseman Ryan Lin), sending Nos. 27, 62 and 120 to the Philadelphia Flyers.

"Michael has a big frame (6-foot-5, 215 pounds) with solid two-way ability," general manager Mike Grier said after the trade. "He is a responsible player in the defensive zone with a well-rounded offensive game and will be a good upgrade for us patrolling the blue line.

“We're happy to have him a part of the organization."

Selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the sixth round (No. 164) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Kesselring has 55 points (12 goals, 43 assists) in 190 games for the Arizona Coyotes, Utah Mammoth and Sabres.

Related Content

Kesselring traded to Sharks by Sabres

Color of Hockey: Diversity on display at 2026 NHL Draft

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Latest News

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Hoglander traded to Predators by Canucks for draft pick

Malenstyn signs 6-year, $17.5 million contract with Sabres

Roller hockey tournament 'pilgrimage to Mecca' for Australia, New Zealand

Color of Hockey: Diversity on display at 2026 NHL Draft

Schaefer poised to build on Calder Trophy win with Islanders

Ostapchuk signs 4-year, $9.4 million contract with Sharks

Drury signs 5-year, $22.5 million contract with Predators

Simpson surprises Iginla with draft jersey after selection

2026 NHL Draft Diary: Tynan Lawrence

2027 NHL Draft lookahead: DuPont of Everett projected as No. 1 pick

Top NHL free agents: Bobrovsky, Carlson, Lee among those likely available

Top NHL restricted free agents: Bedard, Robertson, Zegras could get offer sheet

Top 10 moments from 2026 NHL Draft

Ovechkin, Capitals to talk in 'near future' about plans for next season

Yzerman says ‘no guarantees’ from Red Wings on Larkin trade request

Cullen among 2026 NHL Draft picks with League bloodlines

Sharks take 7-foot-1 defenseman in Round 7, tallest draft pick in NHL history