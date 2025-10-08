Ekholm signs 3-year, $12 million contract with Oilers

Mattias Ekholm signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $4 million and begins next season.

The 35-year-old defenseman had 33 points (nine goals, 24 assists) in 65 regular-season games with Edmonton last season and six points (one goal, five assists) in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games. He is entering the last of a four-year, $25 million contract ($6.25 million AAV) and could have become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Selected by the Nashville Predators in the fourth round (No. 102) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Ekholm has 360 points (86 goals, 274 assists) in 884 regular-season games with Nashville and Edmonton and 58 points (13 goals, 45 assists) in 119 playoff games.

On Monday, Edmonton signed captain Connor McDavid to a two-year, $25 million contract ($12.5 million AAV) and defenseman Jake Walman to a seven-year, $49 million contract ($7 million AAV).

The Oilers begin their regular season against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1).