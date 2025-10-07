McDavid says new contract with Oilers ‘about winning’

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid said his new contract with the Edmonton Oilers is about putting the team first in the quest to win the Stanley Cup.

The Oilers captain took his time deciding his future beyond this season and settled on a direction he felt was best for team success, signing a two-year, $25 million contract Monday that begins with the 2026-27 season.

With an average annual value of $12.5 million, it is a price tag far below what is considered market value for the center.

“I obviously said I was committed to winning here and I meant that when I said that, and two years makes a lot of sense,” McDavid said Tuesday. “It gives us a chance to continue chasing down what we’ve been chasing down here with the core guys we have in here and we have a little bit of money to work with too. I think the deal makes sense to both sides.”

The contract keeps Edmonton’s championship window open for at least another three seasons and affords the Oilers space under the NHL salary cap to make adjustments to the roster if necessary.

Edmonton made it to the Stanley Cup Final the past two seasons, losing to the Florida Panthers on both occasions, and is again considered a championship contender.

“It gives the core guys that have been here a really long time and guys in this room that have come here, a chance to be a part of something special,” McDavid said of the two-year term. “It gives us a chance to play that out and that’s important to me, obviously.”