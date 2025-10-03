Knoblauch gets new contract with Oilers, hopes McDavid is next

EDMONTON -- Kris Knoblauch joked Wednesday that the Edmonton Oilers had "much more important" contracts to negotiate other than his own heading into the season.

The Oilers coach was referencing a new agreement for captain Connor McDavid, who is going into the final season of his eight-year $100 million contract ($12.5 million average annual value) and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

McDavid is still unsigned beyond this season, but Knoblauch is now locked up, signing a three-year contract to remain the coach of the Oilers, which was announced Friday. His current deal was set to expire after the season.

"In the NHL, you never know what's going to happen, so it's nice to have it out of mind and it's done and now we're just worried about the regular season," Knoblauch said Friday, prior to the Oilers traveling to face the Vancouver Canucks in their final preseason game. "Whether it was happening or not, I would still be worrying about the regular season, but now that I have that security, it's nice and I don't have to worry about it and I can spend all my attention to our next game."

McDavid's new contract is still looming over Knoblauch and the Oilers as they head into the season opener against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place on Oct. 8 (10 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS).

"Obviously there's other contracts that are much more important than mine with several players," Knoblauch said Wednesday. "Now as we're getting close to the regular season, things we'll assume will start to develop a little bit more."

Knoblauch credits much of his success in Edmonton to McDavid and forward Leon Draisaitl and feels fortunate for the opportunity to coach two of the most dynamic players in the NHL.

Draisaitl is going into the first year of an eight-year, $112-million contract ($14 million AAV) and Knoblauch, along with all Oilers fans, hopes McDavid follows suit with a new contract.

"They're not only the best players but are high-character team players," Knoblauch said. "There are some good quality players out there, high-talent superstars and to have two of the best on one team, yes, I feel very fortunate to have them. I feel even more fortunate of how high character they are, how much they want to win and how much they know the importance of the team environment and the contributions of others."

Knoblauch was hired by Edmonton on Nov. 12, 2023, when he replaced Jay Woodcroft as coach after the Oilers got off to a 3-9-1 start and were seventh in the Pacific Division.

The 47-year-old righted the ship immediately, leading the Oilers to the best record in the regular-season after he was hired (46-18-5) and finished second in the Pacific before advancing to the Stanley Cup Final, where they lost to the Florida Panthers in seven games.