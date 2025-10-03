Oilers coach Knoblauch gets new 3-year contract

Has guided Edmonton to Stanley Cup Final in each of 2 seasons with team; deal begins in 2026-27

Knoblauch_EDM-bench

© Jeff Vinnick/NHLI

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

Kris Knoblauch signed a three-year contract to remain coach of the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. It begins with the 2026-27 season.

The 47-year-old is entering the final year of a three-year contract he signed with Edmonton on Nov. 12, 2023, when he replaced Jay Woodcroft as coach.

Edmonton was 3-9-1 and seventh place in the Pacific Division when Knoblauch took over. The Oilers had the best record in the regular-season after he was hired (46-18-5) and finished second in the Pacific before advancing to the Stanley Cup Final, where they lost to the Florida Panthers in seven games.

Knoblauch is 94-47-10 in his two seasons with the Oilers and has guided them to the Cup Final in each, losing to the Panthers in six games last season. He is 29-18 in 47 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Prior to being hired by Edmonton, Knoblauch was coach of Hartford, the American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Rangers for four seasons from 2019-23, and an assistant with the Philadelphia Flyers from 2017-19.

He also coached Erie of the Ontario Hockey League for five seasons (2012-17), three of which he coached Oilers captain Connor McDavid (2012-15).

