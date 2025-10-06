Walman signs 7-year, $49 million contract with Oilers

Defenseman had 10 points in 22 playoff games after trade with Sharks; deal begins next season

Walman contract 10625

© Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Jake Walman signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. The contract, which starts next season, has an average annual value of $7 million.

The 29-year-old defenseman could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

It was the second significant signing of the day for the Oilers, who earlier Monday signed center Connor McDavid to a two-year, $25 million contract ($12.5 million AAV). That deal also begins next season.

Walman is in the final season of a three-year, $10.2 million contract ($3.4 million AAV) he signed with the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 28, 2023. He was traded to the San Jose Sharks on June 25, 2024.

The Oilers acquired Walman in a trade with the Sharks on March 7. He had eight points (one goal, seven assists) and averaged 21:26 of ice time in 15 regular-season games. He was then second among Edmonton’s defensemen during the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 22 games to help it reach the Cup Final for the second straight season.

Walman is dealing with an undisclosed injury and Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said he is "a question mark" to play in the season opener against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN).

Selected by the St. Louis Blues in the third round (No. 82) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Walman has 91 points (32 goals, 59 assists) in 267 regular-season games with the Blues, Red Wings, Sharks and Oilers, and 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 23 playoff games.

