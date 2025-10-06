McDavid puts Oilers on notice with 2-year, $25 million contract

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid put to rest any questions regarding his commitment to winning the Stanley Cup with the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

The 28-year-old center also put the Oilers on notice in the process.

McDavid signed a two-year, $25 million contract with Edmonton, a deal that will begin in 2026-2027 and carries the same average annual value ($12.5 million) as his current contract (eight years, $100 million), which he signed on July 5, 2017. It's a number that is well below market value for someone of his stature, but it gives Edmonton the flexibility to build a championship team around him.

At the same time, though, by making McDavid eligible to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2027-28 season, it sets a firm deadline for the Oilers to win their first championship since 1990.

“Nothing changes. That’s the way this has been since I started here,” said Stan Bowman, who was hired as Oilers general manager on July 24, 2024. “We all have the same belief, which is the reason I came here, because I believe we can win. I want to win and that’s what motivates me to do this, and I know that’s what motivates Connor. Nothing changes, and I think it’s continue on with our approach.

“We’re here pushing ourselves every day to find ways to make our team better, and nothing will change in that regard. It’s full steam ahead and it’s an exciting time to be with the organization.”

Edmonton is entering this season fresh off back-to-back trips to the Stanley Cup Final, where it lost to the Florida Panthers on both occasions.

Bowman believes the Oilers still have a championship-caliber team, and signing McDavid to a new contract extends that Stanley Cup window for another three seasons.

“I think it’s a great situation to be in,” he said. “I like our group for this year, and getting off to a good start is important. We’re looking at that right now, and as we get into the season more and you start looking at the (trade) deadline and the offseason, then we certainly have more options than we would otherwise, and that’s fantastic.”