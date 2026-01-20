Tkachuk felt 'back to normal' for Panthers in season debut

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The last time Matthew Tkachuk took the ice in an NHL game, the Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup, with Tkachuk scoring the game-winner and gloves flying up in the air and the night ending in a bath of Champagne.

Since then, the Panthers had played 47 games to start the 2025-26 NHL season.

Tkachuk had played none, a result of his Aug. 22, 2025, surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle and sports hernia.

But the firebrand forward returned to the ice on Monday against the San Jose Sharks, playing 20:58 in his first action in seven months as the Panthers lost 4-1. Tkachuk had three shots on goal, one hit, one blocked shot and was assessed a roughing penalty for an interaction with Vincent Desharnais at 8:41 of the first, on which the Sharks defenseman earned two minors.

“Personally, I will say it was such a relief and nice to be out there,” said Tkachuk, who was planning to finish his night up the road at Hard Rock Stadium where the University of Miami and Indiana University were battling for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

“Felt better as it went along. First period was weird, I will say. It was a little strange. Just nothing, nothing mimics a game. It was weird, but the second period felt a little bit better and then the third kind of felt pretty much back to normal.”

It was a good sign.

It was also why Tkachuk had waited so long to return, hoping that normalcy would prevail, that he would not have to worry about his health or his conditioning or, truly, anything beyond helping the Panthers move up in the standings.

Because, while the Panthers were full of relief to have Tkachuk back on the ice, there remain worries amongst the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, worries that Tkachuk shares, worries that he hopes to help alleviate.

“Let’s be honest, we’re not in a good spot right now, at all, in the standings,” Tkachuk said.

Asked what kind of responsibility he feels to change that, he said, “A lot.”

“I can’t afford to come back and just feel my way into it, and hopefully after five games feel back ready and helping,” he said. “It’s got to happen right away. We’re chasing too many teams. We’re too many points out. It’s hard to chase.

“Unfortunately we’re at that point where we’re scoreboard watching. But we have enough games to take care of our own business, but it’s got to start now. You don’t want to be chasing after the Olympic break and into the Trade Deadline. It’s too challenging. Got to get some points now. All these teams around us are going on runs. It’s up to us to do the same.”