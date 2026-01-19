Tkachuk reps University of Miami before National Championship

Panthers forward, back from injury, shows his support for Hurricanes football during arrivals

Tkachuk Miami Hurricanes

© Florida Panthers

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Matthew Tkachuk isn’t hiding his support or the Miami Hurricanes. Not that he ever has.

The Florida Panthers forward – making his season debut on Monday – arrived at Amerant Bank Arena wearing a white University of Miami sweatshirt, with a matching hat.

The Hurricanes are playing in the College Football National Championship Game on Monday (about an hour and a half after the Panthers drop the puck against the San Jose Sharks).

Amerant Bank Arena sits about 30 minutes north of Hard Rock Stadium, where the national championship will be played (it also serves as the Hurricanes’ home field during the season).

The rest of the Panthers followed suit in supporting the local college football team.

Tkachuck has been an avid supporter of the Hurricanes over the years, and became the first NHL player to appear on ESPN’s “College GameDay” as he served as the celebrity guest picker before Miami’s game against the Florida Gators back in September.

The 28-year-old is returning to the ice after undergoing surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle and sports hernia on Aug. 22.

He initially suffered the injury during the 4 Nations Face-Off last February, missing the final 25 games of the regular season.

He returned for the postseason, and played in all 23 games of the Panthers’ run for their second consecutive Stanley Cup, recording 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in the playoffs.

After the offseason surgery, Tkachuck has been sidelined for the entire regular season up until now.

“I’m feeling great," Tkachuk said after morning skate on Monday. “Just so excited to be back. It has been a little over five months since the surgery, so I have just been champing at the bit to come back. Really happy the day is finally here.

“I’m here to be a hockey player, not to cheer from the sidelines. I am here to be competing with the guys. It’s not like I can dip my toe like it is the preseason or even the beginning of a season like past years. I told them I am coming back. Throw me in the fire.”

NHL.com independent correspondent George Richards and senior writer Amalie Benjamin contributed to this report

Related Content

Tkachuk represents Panthers on ESPN's 'College GameDay' broadcast in Miami 

Tkachuk to make season debut for Panthers against Sharks

Short Shifts

Greatest Save Candidate: Bussi leaves fans stunned with save against Sabres

Star Wears: Mammoth award giant team hat to player of game

Oilers celebrate Nugent-Hopkins's 1,000th NHL game

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

PWHL’s Hayley Scamurra rocks dad’s jersey to Takeover Tour

Bruins legend Chara shows support for Patriots in AFC semifinals

Giants QB Dart attends Mammoth game, meets Tusky, tosses signed footballs to crowd

Stutzle scores impressive between legs goal 

Bedard rocks Caleb Williams jersey before Bears playoff game on Sunday

Ovechkin, Dubois meet up with Montreal Victoire ahead of PWHL Takeover Tour

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 16

Celebrini sets up Sharks goal with no-look, between-the-legs pass

Blues host Make-A-Wish kid at practice

Penguins host young fan Myer Gallant at practice through Make-A-Wish

Greatest Save Candidate: Lankinen makes incredible goal line save

Meredith Gaudreau lights pregame cannon for Blue Jackets

Trio inducted into Blues Hall of Fame, Chase honored with 'True Blue' award

Red Wings retire Fedorov's No. 91, bring him on ice in stylish convertible