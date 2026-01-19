Tkachuk reps University of Miami before National Championship

Tkachuck has been an avid supporter of the Hurricanes over the years, and became the first NHL player to appear on ESPN’s “College GameDay” as he served as the celebrity guest picker before Miami’s game against the Florida Gators back in September.

The 28-year-old is returning to the ice after undergoing surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle and sports hernia on Aug. 22.

He initially suffered the injury during the 4 Nations Face-Off last February, missing the final 25 games of the regular season.

He returned for the postseason, and played in all 23 games of the Panthers’ run for their second consecutive Stanley Cup, recording 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in the playoffs.

After the offseason surgery, Tkachuck has been sidelined for the entire regular season up until now.

“I’m feeling great," Tkachuk said after morning skate on Monday. “Just so excited to be back. It has been a little over five months since the surgery, so I have just been champing at the bit to come back. Really happy the day is finally here.

“I’m here to be a hockey player, not to cheer from the sidelines. I am here to be competing with the guys. It’s not like I can dip my toe like it is the preseason or even the beginning of a season like past years. I told them I am coming back. Throw me in the fire.”

