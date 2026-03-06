Nedeljkovic signs 2-year, $6 million contract to remain with Sharks

Alex Nedeljkovic signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the San Jose Sharks on Friday. It has an annual value of $3 million and begins next season.

The 30-year-old goalie, who could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, is 11-9-2 with a 2.83 goals-against average and .902 save percentage in 26 games (21 starts) with the Sharks this season.

Selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round (No. 37) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Nedeljkovic is 85-69-29 with a 2.97 GAA, .903 save percentage and nine shutouts in 205 regular-season games (181 starts) with the Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins and Sharks, and 4-5 with a 2.17 GAA, .920 save percentage and one shutout in nine Stanley Cup Playoff games, all with the Hurricanes in 2021.

San Jose (30-25-4) is three points behind the Seattle Kraken for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference and hosts the St. Louis Blues on Friday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSCA).