NHL, NHLPA celebrate International Women's Day with investments in girls' programs

NEW YORK – In recognition of International Women’s Day, the National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) celebrated their commitment to support girls and women in hockey at all levels of the game. The joint effort led by the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund includes strategic investments in girls’ hockey programs in partnership with all 32 NHL Clubs, financial support of female role models via the Women’s Ambassador Program, and continued investment in the NHL Coaches’ Association’s mentorship programs. Since 2013, the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund has invested more than $27 million in on-ice and off-ice programs for girls and women.

NHL Foundation U.S. Inc. announced today that in partnership with Boston Fleet captain and Team USA Alternate Captain Megan Keller, it will make a $100,000 donation to two organizations of her choosing as part of its Empowerment Grant for Girls Hockey program\.\ This marks the third Girls Hockey grant donated following the Columbus Ice Hockey Club in February 2025 and Hockey in New Jersey in February 2026.

NHL Foundation U.S. will work closely with Keller and Boston Fleet to help identify potential organizations to receive the Empowerment Grant for Girls Hockey. Organizations will have demonstrated impact, sustainability, and alignment with NHL Foundation U.S.’s commitment to growing the girls’ hockey pipeline. Keller – who scored the gold-medal winning goal for Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 – is a three-time Olympic medalist and six-time World Champion. NHL Foundation U.S. ambassador Haley Skarupa, who is also Keller’s former Team USA teammate, will assist in identifying organizations.

“I’m proud to be able to give back to communities that have given me so much – my hometown Detroit, and my current home, Boston,” said Keller. “Having the opportunity to play elite girls’ hockey set me on a path to collegiate hockey at Boston College, to a gold medal at the Olympics. ‘Dream until your dreams come true’ is a childhood mantra that kept me motivated. This donation will help expand access, and I hope it will give more girls a chance for their dreams to come true.”

Since 2013, the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund has been making strategic investments to establish, or expand, girls' on-ice hockey programs. In partnership with the NHL’s 32 Clubs, the IGF-funded Learn to Play (U.S.) and First Shift (Canada) program, which introduces hockey to first-time participants, has seen record growth among girls. In the U.S., girls’ participation has increased 26%, compared to 22% the previous season. In Canada, more girls have registered to play than ever before, and nearly 1 in 2 participants (42%) are girls.

As part of supporting youth hockey across the globe, 80% of the grassroots hockey programs that NHLPA Goals & Dreams has donated hockey equipment to during the 2025-26 season have been to girls-specific or girls-inclusive programs – totalling 500 sets of equipment at a $264,000 outlay. A component of this donation includes Chatham Kent Girls Hockey Association, Grindstone Foundation, Lambton Attack and the Sarnia Girls Hockey Association.

The NHL & NHLPA Women’s Hockey Advancement Committee (previously named Female Hockey Advisory Committee) is in its sixth season and has an extensive membership of 16 members and 15 advisors with experience that spans the hockey ecosystem. The committee continues to be focused on four main pillars: grow and retain women and girls playing hockey; enhance visibility and awareness of girls and women in hockey; strengthen collaboration and support for NHL and NHLPA internal stakeholders; and develop future women’s leadership in hockey.

Opportunities for girls and women, as part of the NHL & NHLPA Women’s Hockey Advancement Committee, include pilot programming, fellowship opportunities and the Women’s Ambassador Program. The Women’s Ambassador Program is focused on increasing the presence of women leaders – players, alumni, coaches, teachers – at NHL Club events, hockey programs, or on-ice clinics, connecting more girls and boys with positive women role models.

At the coaching level, the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund financially supports the NHL Coaches’ Association which, since 2020, has been supporting the development of hockey coaches at all levels of the game with its mentorship programs.

At the Officials level, the NHL officiating department provides development opportunities to women officials through its Exposure Combine, as well as through participation at NHL Rookie Tournaments. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, 21 women officials have earned their selection and worked 32 pre-season tournaments, with several women officials officiating more than one tournament.

Throughout the season, NHL Clubs are recognizing women in hockey with themed games and in-game moments. Year-round, the NHL is sharing stories of women who are making a positive impact on its digital, broadcast, and social channels. Follow @NHLUnites on Instagram to learn more.