Sharks defeat Panthers, spoil Tkachuk's return

Ferraro gave the Sharks a 3-0 lead at 6:12, getting the rebound of Chernyshov's shot past Bobrovsky's glove with a wrist shot after a quick touch on the puck in front from Misa.

"We’re starting to learn how we need to play," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "We’re not going to tiptoe into a game. We have to get onto the attack, we have to push forward, and we’re a good hockey team. That was really the message, and the guys did that from the drop of the puck."

Luostarinen got the Panthers on the board 3-1, 43 seconds into the third period by sending a shot from the point through traffic and past Nedeljkovic.

Barclay Goodrow scored into the empty net at 17:21 for the 4-1 final.

"We knew we had to be ready from the drop of the puck," Misa said. "We know they’re a good team but we’re a good team, too. Good to find a win."

NOTES: Misa is the third 18-year-old in Sharks franchise history with at least two points in a game. The only 18-year-olds with more are Macklin Celebrini (five points on April 9, 2025, three points on Dec. 12, 2024 and Nov. 25, 2024) and Patrick Marleau (three points on March 5, 1998). … The Sharks got their eighth win in Florida in franchise history and first since Dec. 1, 2017. Florida had won 12 straight games against the Sharks before losing 3-1 in San Jose on Nov. 8, 2025. … Florida defenseman Aaron Ekblad had an assist on Luostarinen’s goal to earn 400 career points.