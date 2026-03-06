NHL On Tap: Stars face Avalanche seeking 11th consecutive win

There are seven games on the NHL schedule for Friday, including one nationally televised in the United States. Here are the five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Battle of the best

The Stars go for their 11th consecutive win when they host the Colorado Avalanche at American Airlines Center (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, ALT) to open a six-game homestand. A victory will make Dallas (38-14-9) the second team in the NHL this season with at least 11 straight, joining the Tampa Bay Lightning from Dec. 20 to Jan. 13, and extend the franchise record. The Stars defeated the Avalanche 5-4 in a shootout in Denver on Oct. 11 and play them on home ice for the first time since a 4-2 win in Game 7 of the Western Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They're led by forward Jason Robertson's 72 points (34 goals, 38 assists. Nathan MacKinnon is on a six-game point streak (one goal, eight assists) for the League-leading Avalanche (41-10-9) and reached 100 points (41 goals, 59 assists) for the fourth straight season.

Reach for the top

The Detroit Red Wings have an opportunity to close the gap on the leaders in the Atlantic Division when they host the Florida Panthers at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SNE, TVAS). The Red Wings (35-20-7) are third in the division, three points behind the Lightning and Buffalo Sabres, and looking to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2015-16. Lucas Raymond leads Detroit with 65 points (20 goals, 45 assists) in 60 games. The forward played for Team Sweden at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and had nine points (one goal, eight assists) in five games, tying Mats Sundin (five goals, four assists) for second most by a Sweden-born player in an Olympics featuring NHL players behind Daniel Alfredsson (10 at the 2006 Torino Games). Florida (30-29-3) is eighth in the Atlantic and has lost four in a row. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions are 10 points behind the Boston Bruins for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference.