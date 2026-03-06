NHL Status Report: Hintz likely back for Stars against Avalanche

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Dallas Stars

Roope Hintz was activated from injured reserve and is expected to return to the lineup for the Stars against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, ALT). The forward was placed on injured reserve Feb. 25 because of an illness and has missed four games. Hintz, who has 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists), has not played since prior to the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. He had four points (one goal, three assists) in six games to help Finland win the bronze medal. ... Forward Michael Bunting who was acquired from the Nashville Predators on Thursday, and defenseman Tyler Myers, who was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, will not play.

Chicago Blackhawks

Andrew Mangiapane will make his debut with the Blackhawks at Vancouver on Friday (8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, SNP). The forward was acquired from the Edmonton Oilers for forwards Jason Dickinson and Colton Dach on Wednesday, along with a conditional first-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. "Great franchise, Original Six team, so it's exciting, right? Obviously, these guys have a lot of good players here, so just hoping to come in and play my game and help this team win," Mangiapane said Friday. … Forward Teuvo Teravainen and defenseman Wyatt Kaiser will also play Friday. Teravainen, who coach Jeff Blashill said is "working through a little something," left practice early on Thursday. Kaiser was placed on injured reserve Feb. 18 (retroactive to Feb. 4), with an injury sustained in a 4-0 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on that date.

Detroit Red Wings

John Gibson will start for the Red Wings against the Florida Panthers on Friday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SNE, TVAS). The goalie missed a 4-3 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday because of an upper-body injury. Gibson is 23-12-2 with a 2.57 goals-against average, .906 save percentage and four shutouts in 39 games this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby practiced with the Penguins on Friday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury while playing for Team Canada on Feb. 18 against Team Czechia in the quarterfinals at the Olympics. The 38-year-old worked in a noncontact capacity during an optional practice. "It's definitely a good feeling, seeing him back on the ice," Pittsburgh forward Rickard Rakell said. "Hopefully, he'll be back with us playing a game soon. ... He's our best player. So, obviously, everybody wants him back but, obviously, also wants him to be healthy as well." Crosby is expected to miss at least four weeks, a timeline Penguins coach Dan Muse said remains unchanged. He is likely to be out a sixth straight game when Pittsburgh hosts the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday (5:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSP).

Edmonton Oilers

Mattias Janmark had surgery for a lingering upper-body injury and will be out for the remainder of the season coach Kris Knoblauch said on Friday. The forward had eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 43 games this season. "We expect him to be out including the playoffs," Knoblauch said. "He'll be ready for training camp next year." Janmark, 33, who is in his fourth season with Edmonton, last played in a 6-5 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 25.