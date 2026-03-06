Malkin to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Penguins game

Evgeni Malkin will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins forward is facing discipline for slashing against Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin on Thursday.

The incident occurred 38 seconds into the second period of the Penguins' 5-1 loss at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Malkin received a minor penalty for cross-checking on the play, a major penalty for slashing, as well as a game misconduct.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: slashing. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.