Malkin to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Penguins game

Forward facing discipline for slashing against Sabres defenseman Dahlin

Evgeni Malkin for DPS hearing March 6 26

© Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Evgeni Malkin will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins forward is facing discipline for slashing against Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin on Thursday.

The incident occurred 38 seconds into the second period of the Penguins' 5-1 loss at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Malkin received a minor penalty for cross-checking on the play, a major penalty for slashing, as well as a game misconduct.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: slashing. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.

Latest News

Bunting traded to Stars by Predators for 3rd-round pick

NHL Trade Deadline live blog

Carlson traded to Ducks by Capitals for 2 draft picks, including conditional 1st

Foligno traded to Wild by Blackhawks for future considerations, joins brother in Minnesota

List of NHL captains

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL On Tap: Stars face Avalanche seeking 11th consecutive win

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Garland traded to Blue Jackets by Canucks for draft picks

Brink traded to Wild by Flyers for Jiricek

Perron traded to Red Wings by Senators for 4th-round pick in 2026 Draft

NHL, NHLPA celebrate International Women's Day with investments in girls' programs

Nedeljkovic signs 2-year, $6 million contract to remain with Sharks

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

Fantasy spin on 2026 NHL Trade Deadline

Carrick traded to Sabres by Rangers for picks

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats