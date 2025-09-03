Schaefer, No. 1 pick in 2025 NHL Draft, must ‘earn my spot’ with Islanders

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Matthew Schaefer was the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, but the rookie defenseman isn't taking a roster spot with the New York Islanders for granted.

"You don't just get stuff given to you, right? You've got to earn it," Schaefer said Wednesday. "You've got to earn your spot. I mean, [I] still have to earn my spot on the team, and that's what I'm going into (training) camp to do. Still a lot of hard work.

“It's going to take time, but I'm ready and I can't wait to just get into camp. So once we get going, get underway, I'll be super excited."

Schaefer was limited to 17 games last season with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League because of a season-ending broken collarbone sustained Dec. 27 while playing for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. He was cleared for contact in May and has spent most of his offseason training on and off the ice with a group that includes NHL forwards Sean Monahan (Columbus Blue Jackets), Nazem Kadri (Calgary Flames) and Scott Laughton (Toronto Maple Leafs).

"They have that work ethic where you want to learn from them," said Schaefer, who turns 18 on Friday. "And going up against them, it makes me a lot better player when you're going on a 2-on-1 vs. them, and they're trying to score on you and you're trying to stop them. I think just on and off the ice, bettering my game, and having that compete vs. those guys. They're making moves on me, I can better my game by stopping them, and they always want to beat me. So, it's very competitive, but it's awesome."

He paused the competitiveness Wednesday as one of 31 players taking part in the NHLPA Rookie Showcase at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, the practice facility for the Washington Capitals. The event included the players getting photographed for their first Upper Deck hockey cards and scanned for EA Sports video games.

It allowed him to put on his full Islanders uniform, with his name and No. 48 on it, for the first time.

"Yeah, pretty cool," Schaefer said. "Obviously it's been a dream. Still lots of hard work. ... It's every kid's dream to put on this jersey, and to put on the New York Islander jersey is pretty cool. I love the orange, white and blue. I feel good in it. I don't know if I look good in it, because of my looks, but I feel amazing in it."

Schaefer wasn't the only one who thought he looked good in his Islanders gear.

"Everyone on the island is excited to have him," said New York forward Marc Gatcomb, who also attended the showcase after having nine points (eight goals, one assist) in 39 games for the Islanders last season. "The first overall pick is a huge thing, and to get a guy with that talent and that caliber, and his personality, I think we're all very happy to have him, and super excited. So, I'm excited. I'm excited to see him out there.

"He's a very genuine, humble kid. Couldn't be nicer. He's super happy, and he's always got a smile on his face no matter what. From what I've gathered so far, he just seems like a very, very good kid."