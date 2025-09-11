Islanders premiere new documentary series ‘On The Island’

Team will give fans look behind curtain throughout 2025-26 season

Islanders show On the Island

© New York Islanders

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The New York Islanders are taking fans behind the scenes this season.

On Wednesday, the Islanders premiered a new docuseries titled, “On The Island” on their YouTube channel.

Episode one, “A New Era,” focuses on the hiring of general manager Mathieu Darche and the 2025 NHL Draft, where the Islanders drafted defenseman Matthew Schaefer with the first overall pick.

The 25-minute episode features Darche talking about joining the Islanders and breaking down the draft.

“When the Islanders called, I was really excited because, first of all, we love the area. My wife and I always loved the New York area,” Darche said in the episode. “I’ve seen the last few years, you see the new building and you read about ownership. It’s a great stable ownership, so all the ingredients are here to have success…

“I was happy they believed in my plan and the way I wanted to structure hockey operations. The way I see building a team. Now, that’s my job to execute on it.”

Islanders director of amateur scouting Trent Klatt also appears in the episode to discuss landing Schaefer and forward Victor Eklund at pick No. 16 and defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson at pick No. 17.

“It’s always exciting because this [NHL Draft] is like our Super Bowl for a scout,” Klatt said during the episode. “You get to pick the players that you’ve watched for 364 days. I can tell you all our guys are absolutely ecstatic right now to go through this in a couple of days.”

Footage from inside the war room shows the moment each first-round pick was drafted.

The Islanders will continue to give fans a firsthand look at the organization throughout the 2025-26 season.

Short Shifts

Bennett goes back to animal shelter, this time with Cup

Celebrini, Smith take batting practice before Giants game

Rangers' Rempe, Edstrom show up to support Jets at NFL opener

Rempe meets with fans at NHL Shop in Manhattan

Verhaeghe shares Stanley Cup with Special Olympics, Panthers Adaptive Hockey Team, Best Buddies charities

Kreider throws 1st pitch to Trouba during Ducks Night

Kraken new alternate jerseys glow in dark, nod to deep sea creatures

Senators unveil red third jerseys for this season 

Larkin joins Tigers broadcast booth during MLB game

Hurricanes unveil new away jersey design

Rangers place Centennial Year logo on ice

Zadorov gets his 1st hole-in-one at Florida golf course

Forsling hoists Stanley Cup on boat, son mimics him with mini version

Tanev brothers visit Toronto Blue Jays before MLB game

Merzlikins gets No. 13 tattoo in memory of Gaudreau 

Sharks to give away Celebrini, Smith sleepover bobblehead on Opening Night

Rodrigues takes Stanley Cup to Disney World

NHL stars offseason roundup: Sporty Summer