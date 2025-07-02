Schaefer can be Islanders pillar on defense, like Potvin for dynasty teams

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday.
The New York Islanders selected Matthew Schaefer with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Denis Potvin was chosen No. 1 in the 1973 NHL Draft and that became the foundation of a dynasty.
Will Schaefer be a Potvin-type defenseman? It could happen.
"Like Potvin became a pillar on the Islanders blue line, I believe Schaefer could be that type of player," said TSN director of scouting Craig Button, who was Calgary Flames general manager from 2000 to 2003. "Matthew is a wonderful leader."
Among those who proudly hailed Schaefer were a bevy of former and present Islanders who attended a Draft Party at UBS Arena on Friday. They included Butch Goring, John Tonelli, Josh Bailey, Mathew Barzal, Casey Cizikas, Ryan Pulock and Scott Mayfield. Among interviews conducted by MSG Network was an added attraction, Islanders superfan and "Karate Kid" star Ralph Macchio.
Potvin's teammates, Goring and Tonelli, recalled how inconspicuously low-key their draft experience was compared to Schaefer's flamboyant announcement by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. Goring, an Islanders analyst chosen by the Los Angeles Kings in the fifth round (No. 51) of the 1969 NHL Draft, said he simply got a letter inviting him to training camp.
"In those days, we didn't even have testing," Goring said. "Heck, I would have failed all the tests."