Schaefer can be Islanders pillar on defense, like Potvin for dynasty teams

Tonelli was playing for Houston in the World Hockey Association when he was selected by the Islanders in the second round (No. 33) of the 1977 NHL Draft. He remained with the Aeros until the franchise folded in 1978 and his rights were reclaimed by the Islanders.

"I was drafted behind the great Mike Bossy (No. 15)," Tonelli said.

Barzal, the No. 16 pick of the 2015 NHL Draft, had a pretty good idea who would precede him among the favorites.

"I knew Connor McDavid was going No. 1 and then Jack Eichel," Barzal said, "but I was pretty comfy in my chair. When I started slipping a bit, I got sweaty and had to check my shirt until I got picked."

By contrast, Cizikas was attending driving school when he was picked in the fourth round (No. 92) of the 2009 NHL Draft.

"Since I knew the draft was that day," Cizikas said, "I left my phone on the table and eventually my agent called with the news. And here I am!"

Josh Bailey, chosen No. 9 in the 2008 NHL Draft, had a cautionary note.

"Let's just remember that Schaefer is just a kid. We should cut him some slack because it (stardom) doesn't happen overnight."

Schaefer's selection has rekindled memories of a melodramatic draft at the Mount Royal Hotel in Montreal on May 15, 1973

"I knew that Denis Potvin was going to be my pick," Islanders general manager Bill Torrey said back then, "but my Canadiens' counterpart, Sammy Pollock, made a strong bid to make me change my mind. In the end, his offer of players wasn't nearly enough to sway me."

Pollock stunned those in attendance by unexpectedly requesting a timeout in a final attempt to persuade Torrey to make the deal.

"Pollock and Torrey spoke for half-a-minute that seemed like six months to me," Potvin wrote in his autobiography, "Power on Ice," published in 1977. "I could see their lips moving, but I couldn't quite read them. Still, I was certain they had made the trade. Finally, Pollock walked back to his seat and president (Clarence) Campbell returned to the microphone.

"After getting to his feet, Bill stuck out his chin and, in the longest split-second of my life, said, 'The New York Islanders wish to draft as their first choice -- Denis Potvin.' I swallowed hard, then turned to face a dozen people … the radio, TV and newspaper people who wanted the 'story.' It was a marvelous moment for me, and I wanted to spend the rest of the day and night answering their questions."