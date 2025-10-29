Schaefer, like Potvin, skillfully adjusting to NHL as Islanders rookies

From the start of training camp, Schaefer has played with veteran Scott Mayfield. It also has helped that his iron constitution enabled him to overcome twin personal tragedies while he was playing for Erie in the Ontario Hockey League. Emily Matson, his billet mother, died in an apparent suicide Dec. 11, 2023. His mother, Jennifer, died of breast cancer in February 2024.

"Mom didn't want me to sit and cry," Schaefer said, "but she was the one who drove me to games and always was there for me. I play for my mom every day and never will forget what she did for my career."

When Potvin signed with the Islanders for the 1973-74 season, he too needed guidance. His counselor was older brother Jean Potvin, a defenseman acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on March 4, 1973.

"I wanted Jean for two reasons," Islanders general manager Bill Torrey told me at the time, "First, so that Denis becomes an Islander and doesn't go to the World Hockey Association. And, two, because Johnny would be a terrific mentor for his brother."

Denis wrote in his autobiography, "Power on Ice," that knowing Jean was with him in his rookie season was a huge help.

"I stuck close to him until I got a good feel of the League," he wrote. "By the end of the season, I won the Calder Trophy (voted as best rookie) and knew I had arrived."

It's premature to forecast how Schaefer will emerge in the rookie voting, but this much is certain: His first month in the League has exceeded expectations. He was quarterbacking New York's top power-play unit within three weeks and extended his point streak to six games with a power-play assist and the game-winning goal that defeated the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Oct. 21.

Greg Prato, author of "Dynasty: The Oral History of the New York Islanders, 1972-1984," sees a similarity between the defensemen then and now.

"Potvin almost singlehandedly changed the course of the Islanders franchise," Prato said. "Watching Schaefer now, I'm getting the same vibe. The second Matthew steps on the ice, there's a feeling that something special can happen."