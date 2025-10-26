Warren fulfills lifelong dream, makes NHL debut for hometown Islanders

His standout youth hockey career on Long Island led him to the USA Hockey National Team Development Program in Michigan, where he played two seasons. In 2018-19 he had 34 points (eight goals, 26 assists) in 58 games with the NTDP Under-18 team and was No. 61 among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking for the 2019 NHL Draft. But he didn't hear his name called until the sixth round (No. 166) by the Minnesota Wild.

Seventeen players were selected from that NTDP U-18 team. Warren was the 17th.

The message that night from NTDP director of player personnel Rod Braceful?

"I just told him, 'Hey, don't be disappointed in yourself. You should soak up the moment and not be disappointed.' He's going to go a long way and he can play in the NHL."

Warren went from the draft to a four-season career at Boston College. But the Wild opted not to sign him, making him an unrestricted free agent after the 2022-23 season. He took advantage of a fifth season of NCAA eligibility to play at the University of Michigan in 2023-24 and had 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 41 games.

When his season ended, Warren received the call he always wanted. The Islanders signed him to a two-year, entry-level contract on April 16, 2024.

He played all of last season with Bridgeport of the American Hockey League and had 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 53 games. That experience gave him a certain comfort level when he arrived for training camp this season.

"Your first year you're learning everything, and then your second year everything slows down a little bit," he said.

Warren was a standout during camp and was one of the final players sent to the AHL before New York’s season opener on Oct. 9. But he left an impression on Islanders coach Patrick Roy, as did his five points (two goals, three assists) in his first four AHL games this season.

With New York placing defenseman Alexander Romanov (upper body) on injured reserve Thursday, the first phone call to take his spot went to Warren.

"He was really good in the training camp," Roy said Friday. "Thought he played really well. He was [AHL] Player of the Week in Bridgeport. ... It was nice to see him be rewarded for what he was doing."

That reward came just before noon Saturday, when he got his spotlight skate with friends and family watching.

He then made the most of the opportunity, getting two assists in 11:20 of ice time. Warren passed through the crease for an Anthony Duclair tap-in goal at 6:15 of the second period, then fired a puck at the net from the blue line that Maxim Tsyplakov tipped in at 4:21 of the third period.