Zuccarello out for Wild in Game 2 of West 1st Round with upper-body injury

Forward had 3 assists in Game 1 win against Stars, was replaced by Brink

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© Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

DALLAS -- Mats Zuccarello has an upper-body injury and did not play for the Minnesota Wild in Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Monday.

Zuccarello had three assists in the Wild's 6-1 win in Game 1 of the best-of-7 series on Saturday.

Bobby Brink replaced Zuccarello in Minnesota's lineup after he was a healthy scratch for Game 1.

Zuccarello has been the right wing on the Wild's top line with center Ryan Hartman and left wing Kirill Kaprizov.  With him out, Vladimir Tarasenko will start the game skating as the right wing with Hartman and Kaprizov. 

Brink, who made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut, began the game in Tarasenko's normal spot as the right wing on the Wild's third line with center Danila Yurov and left wing Nick Foligno, who moved up from the fourth line.

The other two lines featured Joel Eriksson Ek between Matt Boldy and Marcus Johansson, and Michael McCarron between Marcus Foligno and Yakov Trenin.

Zuccarello had two assists on the power play in Game 1. He is a big part of the Wild's first power-play unit, skating on it along with Kaprizov, Boldy, Eriksson Ek and Quinn Hughes.

Hartman took his spot on that unit.

Zuccarello had 54 points (15 goals, 39 assists) in 59 games in the regular season. He has played in 103 playoff games, getting 61 points (19 goals, 42 assists).

The Wild acquired Brink from the Philadelphia Flyers on March 6. He had 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) in 68 regular-season games, including four points (two goals, two assists) in 13 games after the trade.

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