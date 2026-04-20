3 Things to Watch: Wild at Stars, Game 2 of Western Conference 1st Round

DALLAS -- The Minnesota Wild have never taken a 2-0 lead in a best-of-7 series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

That can change Monday, when they play Game 2 against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center after winning 6-1 on Saturday.

"We look at it as the last time we played Dallas (2023 first round) and we had a lead against them in that series (2-1), so you can't take your foot off the gas," Wild forward Marcus Foligno said. "They've got a lot of experience on that team. We respect them but we don't fear them.

"Set the bar in Game 1, but we've got to keep raising it."

The Stars have not fallen behind 2-0 in a series since the 2024 first round, when they came back to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights in seven games.

They are 6-2 in Game 2s after losing Game 1 since 2022.

"I don't love the word urgency, and I don't love the word desperation; I think they're kind of negative and depicting a kind of panic situation or your back against the wall," Stars forward Matt Duchene said. "I just think it's intensity and it's confidence, and it's just being on your toes and going out with that killer instinct, like we're going to win this game. With this team, when we have that, we're (darn) good."

Teams that win Game 1 of a best-of-7 series are 535-252 (.680) all time. Those that take a 2-0 lead are 360-58 (.861), including 90-22 (.804) when starting on the road.