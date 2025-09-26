Fleury thrilled 'to finish where everything started' with Penguins

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Marc-Andre Fleury hadn’t been gone that long.

Actually, it was less than a year. On Oct. 28, 2024, the 40-year-old goalie practiced at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, the training facility of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Fleury was a visitor, though, playing his final NHL season for the Minnesota Wild.

Friday was different. It was the same rink. This time, it was home.

“It’s good to be on this side of the locker room for once,” Fleury said, sitting at his old stall, now belonging to goalie Tristan Jarry.

Fleury signed a professional tryout contract with the Penguins on Sept. 12 and will play one period of a preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN-PIT), capping a 21-season NHL career that began with 13 seasons in Pittsburgh.

“I feel like I’ve said goodbye like 17 times already to everybody,” Fleury said. “I was a little banged up too, you know, after the season. I wasn’t planning on working out or skating, and I didn’t. Then, we talked a few weeks back.

“I was like (at) home, kids in school, you know? And I was like, ‘Yeah, I think it’ll be fun and spend some time with the guys and the staff, and see the fans and all that stuff too.' So, yeah, I’m happy that it all worked out.”

About 20 minutes before practice, Fleury walked from the locker room sporting bright yellow pads reminiscent of a pair from his first several seasons. He took the ice to an estimated crowd of just less than 800.

The fans chanted. Fleury did a few laps. Centers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin and defenseman Kris Letang, his longtime Penguins teammates, waited at the other end.