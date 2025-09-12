Fleury signs PTO with Penguins, will play preseason game Sept. 27

40-year-old goalie won Cup 3 times with Pittsburgh, announced retirement after last season with Wild

Fleury_PIT_block-save

© Jamie Sabau/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Marc-Andre Fleury signed a professional tryout contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

The 40-year-old goalie, who announced his retirement after playing last season with the Minnesota Wild, will practice with the Penguins on Sept. 26 and play in their exhibition game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sept. 27 at PPG Paints Arena.

Fleury, who was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NHL Draft by Pittsburgh and played 13 seasons with them from 2003-17, won the Stanley Cup three times (2009, 2016, 2017) and is the Penguins all-time leader in games played (691), wins (375) and shutouts (44). His 2.58 goals-against average is first and his .912 save-percentage is second among Pittsburgh goalies with a minimum of 100 games played.

Fleury is also first among Penguins goalies in Stanley Cup Playoff games (115), wins (62) and shutouts (10).

"The entire Penguins organization is honored to welcome Marc-Andre Fleury back to the ice in Pittsburgh," Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas said. "This past year everyone witnessed how beloved and respected Marc is in the game of hockey, but the adoration goes beyond his accolades and career. Marc means so much to our team, our fans and the City of Pittsburgh because of the person he is and the example he set. The Penguins feel he and his family are most-deserving of this opportunity to celebrate this full-circle moment back where it all started in front of the black and gold faithful."

Fleury is second in NHL history in victories (575), games played (1,051) and time on ice (60,669:03) in 21 seasons with the Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago Blackhawks and Wild.

He finished last season 14-9-1 with a 2.93 GAA, .899 save percentage and one shutout in 26 games (22 starts) for the Wild, and is 575-339-97 with a 2.60 GAA, .912 save percentage and 76 shutouts in his NHL career.

