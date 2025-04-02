Atlantic Division winner debated by NHL.com staff

The race for supremacy in the Atlantic Division is going to be a sprint to the finish line.
The margins are razor thin.
The Toronto Maple Leafs (45-25-4) are atop the division entering play Wednesday, holding a one-point lead on the Tampa Bay Lightning and a two-point cushion on the Florida Panthers, who lost to the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday.
The Panthers (44-26-4) and Maple Leafs square off at Air Canada Centre in Toronto on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET, SN, TVAS2, SCRIPPS) in a game that could go a long way to determining how the teams will finish.
The winner of the division will almost assuredly finish second in the Eastern Conference behind the Washington Capitals, who lead the Metropolitan Division and have an 11-point advantage on the Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes. So, the Atlantic Division winner would face the first wild card from the East, and the second- and third-place teams would have to face each other in the best-of-7 first round, which starts April. 19.
Toronto hasn’t won a full-season divisional title since claiming the Northeast Division in 1999-2000 and has only made it past the first round of the postseason once in the past 19 seasons.