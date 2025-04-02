Atlantic Division winner debated by NHL.com staff

Florida Panthers

The Panthers remain the team to beat until officially knocked off the pedestal. Of the eight regular-season games remaining on their schedule, four are home and four are on the road, and the defending Stanley Cup champion has a winning record whether they're home or away. The NHL Trade Deadline acquisition of forward Brad Marchand is already paying dividends, particularly with the loss of Matthew Tkachuk (lower-body injury) for the remainder of the regular season. The 36-year-old forward will slip right into a role very similar to Tkachuk's, playing hard and in your face. Florida remains a battle-tested, hardened group, especially along the boards and in the trenches, and that's what it takes this time of year to come out on top. -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

Florida is built for this time of year, as evidence by its Stanley Cup win last season and a trip to the Final in 2023. With two games against the Maple Leafs in their final stretch of the season, the Panthers are well positioned to make up the points difference. Florida remains a formidable team and will be tough to eliminate in the postseason. Marchand adds another big-game player to the lineup, and I can see the Panthers winning each game against the Maple Leafs and last game of the season against the Lightning to claim the division and chart an easier path in the playoffs. All told, the Panthers have a pretty favorable schedule heading toward the playoffs. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

When Marchand was traded to the Panthers by the Boston Bruins on March 7, young Billy Zito, son of Florida general manager Bill Zito, told his dad that it would be great to see the feisty forward put together with fellow pests Tkachuk and Sam Bennett. A lower-body injury will keep Tkachuk out until at least the start of the playoffs later this month. As for Bennett and Marchand, the two former foes have become Florida’s “Truculent Twins,” playing on the same line and creating havoc on many a shift. Each has the pedigree for coming up big in key games, and there is no shortage of those on the radar. The Panthers have shown what it takes to cross the finish line. Tampa Bay has too, but not since it last reached the Cup Final in 2022. The Maple Leafs? They’ve won one playoff series in 21 years. That history makes it difficult to have confidence they'll maintain the division lead. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer