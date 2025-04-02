Matthews quickly emerging as one of greatest captains in Maple Leafs history 

"Matthews' shot is one of the best around, thanks to the way he disguises his release point," Kennedy wrote. "He uses his frame to create turnovers and protect the puck. Goaltenders can't pick up the release point on his shot. And Matthews' two-way game is pretty hot, too."

A native of San Ramon, California, Matthews employed his astonishing puck release to win his first of three Rocket Richard Trophies as the League's goal-scoring leader in 2021, with 41 in 52 games.

A season later (2021-22) Matthews won the Hart Trophy voted as most valuable player, the first by a Maple Leaf since Ted Kennedy in 1955. That same season, he won a second Richard Trophy and set a Maple Leafs record with 60 goals despite missing nine games with an injury. He scored 69 goals with 38 assists and 107 points last season, sixth in the League, in 81 games to win his third Richard Trophy.

"That," Shea said, "is when Matthews became a truly dominant player using skill, strength and a wicked-deceptive shot to earn his spot at the top of the scoring food chain."

Like Matthews, Apps wasted no time establishing his offensive talent. He scored his first NHL goal Nov. 7, 1936, the second game of the season, and won instant press approval.

Writing in the Toronto Globe, Don Cowie gave "Slippery Syl" a rave review.

"Apps proved beyond a shadow of doubt that he's made of the right stuff," Cowie wrote. "He showed all kinds of dash and playmaking ability. And he mixed it up with all comers."

Apps was runner-up to Sweeney Schriner of the New York Americans in the NHL scoring race with 16 goals and a League-leading 29 assists. Ironically, Apps and Schriner later helped Toronto rally from down 3-0 in the 1942 Stanley Cup Final to defeat the Detroit Red Wings. It was the first and only time the feat was accomplished in the Final and the first of three Stanley Cup-winning teams for Apps.

"One thing I know," said Maple Leafs owner Conn Smythe in the aftermath of the 1948 victory, "is the Leafs have one of the two greatest captains in history in Syl Apps. The other was Hap Day, now our coach."

Said Shea: "Apps was elegant. He looked elegant, he spoke elegantly, and he played with an elegance."

Matthews more than impressed critics in his NHL debut, scoring the first four goals of his career in a 5-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Oct. 12, en route to 40.