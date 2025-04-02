Matthews quickly emerging as one of greatest captains in Maple Leafs history 

Leadership, scoring ability reminiscent of Apps, 3-time Stanley Cup champion with Toronto

Auston Matthews celebrates goal

© Michael Chisholm/NHLI via Getty Images

By Stan Fischler
Special to NHL.com

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his wit and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week features the popular "Then and Now" segment comparing Syl Apps, the iconic captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs from yesteryear, with current captain Auston Matthews.

At first look, the similarities between Syl Apps and Auston Matthews are arresting to say the least.

Each has been an idol of the crowds, a lifetime member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, a Calder Trophy winner, an outstanding scorer and Toronto's captain.

Nor do the likenesses stop there.

"Both are (were) centers," said Maple Leafs historian Kevin Shea, "and both are (were) big, athletic men who played the game with a skill that elevated them to the upper reaches of the NHL during their respective eras."

Matthews' scoring ability is so awe-inspiring, it has been described as "preternatural" and his two-way game as "constantly evolving." In the 2024-25 Hockey News Yearbook, Editor-in-Chief Ryan Kennedy called Matthews "one of the deadliest hockey players in the world."

Likewise, after the Maple Leafs won the Stanley Cup in 1942, the New York World-Telegram hailed Apps as "hockey's greatest star." Historian Ron McAllister, author of "Hockey Heroes," noted that "Apps will go down as one of the outstanding players in NHL history."

Syl Apps Conn Smythe pic

© Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images

"Matthews' shot is one of the best around, thanks to the way he disguises his release point," Kennedy wrote. "He uses his frame to create turnovers and protect the puck. Goaltenders can't pick up the release point on his shot. And Matthews' two-way game is pretty hot, too."

A native of San Ramon, California, Matthews employed his astonishing puck release to win his first of three Rocket Richard Trophies as the League's goal-scoring leader in 2021, with 41 in 52 games.

A season later (2021-22) Matthews won the Hart Trophy voted as most valuable player, the first by a Maple Leaf since Ted Kennedy in 1955. That same season, he won a second Richard Trophy and set a Maple Leafs record with 60 goals despite missing nine games with an injury. He scored 69 goals with 38 assists and 107 points last season, sixth in the League, in 81 games to win his third Richard Trophy.

"That," Shea said, "is when Matthews became a truly dominant player using skill, strength and a wicked-deceptive shot to earn his spot at the top of the scoring food chain."

Like Matthews, Apps wasted no time establishing his offensive talent. He scored his first NHL goal Nov. 7, 1936, the second game of the season, and won instant press approval.

Writing in the Toronto Globe, Don Cowie gave "Slippery Syl" a rave review.

"Apps proved beyond a shadow of doubt that he's made of the right stuff," Cowie wrote. "He showed all kinds of dash and playmaking ability. And he mixed it up with all comers."

Apps was runner-up to Sweeney Schriner of the New York Americans in the NHL scoring race with 16 goals and a League-leading 29 assists. Ironically, Apps and Schriner later helped Toronto rally from down 3-0 in the 1942 Stanley Cup Final to defeat the Detroit Red Wings. It was the first and only time the feat was accomplished in the Final and the first of three Stanley Cup-winning teams for Apps.

"One thing I know," said Maple Leafs owner Conn Smythe in the aftermath of the 1948 victory, "is the Leafs have one of the two greatest captains in history in Syl Apps. The other was Hap Day, now our coach."

Said Shea: "Apps was elegant. He looked elegant, he spoke elegantly, and he played with an elegance."

Matthews more than impressed critics in his NHL debut, scoring the first four goals of his career in a 5-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Oct. 12, en route to 40.

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has said, "Goal-scoring wise, Auston is the best of the best." Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby seconds the motion. "If anyone is capable of a 70-goal year, Matthews is it."

A succession of injuries hindered Matthews this season, yet he was one of the first six players from the United States named to play at the 4 Nations Face-Off, where he had three assists and played an excellent two-way game. His focus now is helping the Maple Leafs try to win the Atlantic Division and go deep into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"I can't imagine how insane it would be to win the Stanley Cup in a city like Toronto," Matthews said. "It's actually something I think about quite a bit. I want to win it so badly."

He is aware of his team's history and that the Stanley Cup has not resided in the Queen City of Canada since 1967.

"Having a good regular season isn't cutting it anymore," Matthews said. "We have to figure out the playoffs."

For Apps it was different. He retired after winning the Cup for the third time in 1948.

"It was time for me to get out and start a career," he explained in Jack Batten's book, 'The Leafs of Autumn."

Smythe tried to talk his captain into playing one more season. Apps was adamant and kept his word.

To that, Smythe acknowledged, "The darkest moment of my career came when Syl retired. He was the greatest player ever to wear the Leaf uniform."

"In our case," Matthews said, "sometimes you have to take your licks and just continue to push on and put your best foot forward. I truly believe we'll get it done and win the Cup."

Should that happen, Matthews will be elevated to the highest rung in Maple Leafs history, right next to Syl Apps.

Latest News

Golden Knights clinch Stanley Cup Playoff berth, fall to Oilers

Kings honor longtime broadcaster Nickson’s retirement with pregame ceremony

Vejmelka makes 33 saves, Utah Hockey Club defeats Flames

Fowler's OT goal lifts Blues past Red Wings for 10th straight win

NHL Central Scouting celebrates 50th anniversary through stories, 'brotherhood'

Levshunov showing signs of promise for Blackhawks

Mailbag: Potential 1st-round opponents for Capitals; Hart, Calder picks

5 questions entering NHL Central Scouting final meetings

Ovechkin back in Raleigh, where career began at 2004 NHL Draft

Kucherov, Lightning defeat Islanders, gain in Atlantic race

Ovechkin 'getting close' to passing Gretzky after scoring No. 891 in Capitals win

Suzuki scores 2 late, Canadiens top Panthers in OT to break wild card tie

Marchenko gets hat trick, assist to help Blue Jackets ease past Predators

Thompson scores again, Sabres top Senators for 5th win in past 6

Marchand of Panthers to renew rivalry with Maple Leafs

Ovechkin scores No. 891 in Capitals win against Bruins

Leonard’s Boston College teammates cheer forward during NHL debut for Capitals

Ovechkin scores goal No. 891, now 4 from breaking NHL record