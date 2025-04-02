Matthews quickly emerging as one of greatest captains in Maple Leafs history 

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his wit and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week features the popular "Then and Now" segment comparing Syl Apps, the iconic captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs from yesteryear, with current captain Auston Matthews.
At first look, the similarities between Syl Apps and Auston Matthews are arresting to say the least.
Each has been an idol of the crowds, a lifetime member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, a Calder Trophy winner, an outstanding scorer and Toronto's captain.
Nor do the likenesses stop there.
"Both are (were) centers," said Maple Leafs historian Kevin Shea, "and both are (were) big, athletic men who played the game with a skill that elevated them to the upper reaches of the NHL during their respective eras."
Matthews' scoring ability is so awe-inspiring, it has been described as "preternatural" and his two-way game as "constantly evolving." In the 2024-25 Hockey News Yearbook, Editor-in-Chief Ryan Kennedy called Matthews "one of the deadliest hockey players in the world."
Likewise, after the Maple Leafs won the Stanley Cup in 1942, the New York World-Telegram hailed Apps as "hockey's greatest star." Historian Ron McAllister, author of "Hockey Heroes," noted that "Apps will go down as one of the outstanding players in NHL history."