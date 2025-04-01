Marchand of Panthers to renew rivalry with Maple Leafs

TORONTO -- Different jersey. Same villain.
Sure, Brad Marchand exchanged his Boston Bruins black-and-gold for Florida red-white-and-blue when he was acquired by the defending Stanley Cup champions in a trade on March 7.
At the same time, the veteran wing has always been a thorn in the side of the Toronto Maple Leafs and their fans, especially having been part of four consecutive Stanley Cup Playoff series victories over them with the Bruins (2013, 2018, 2019, 2024).
Now Marchand comes to Toronto attempting to rile up the locals again, this time for a pivotal game between the Maple Leafs and Panthers at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS2, SCRIPPS) with monumental implications on the Atlantic Division title race.
"It's going to be huge," Maple Leafs defenseman Brandon Carlo said after practice on Tuesday. "We look at it as a challenge against a team we could very well be seeing in the near future.
"And [Marchand] will be ready. I've had a first-hand view of how he rises to the occasion in big games."
Carlo would know, having spent most of his career as a teammate with Marchand in Boston. Each was traded by the Bruins on the same day, Carlo to the Maple Leafs, Marchand to the Panthers.
And this certainly fits the criteria of one of those big games Carlo is referring to, one fellow defensemen Morgan Rielly referred to as "a playoff" meeting.
Entering Tuesday, the Maple Leafs led the Atlantic Division with 94 points, three ahead of the Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning. Florida and Tampa Bay each play Tuesday, the Panthers at the Montreal Canadiens and the Lightning at the New York Islanders.
Wednesday kicks off an eight-day span for the Maple Leafs in which they'll play the Panthers twice (also April 8) and Lightning once (April 9). Florida has won each game against Toronto this season, and the Maple Leafs will have to find a way to finally overcome them.