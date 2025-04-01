Marchand of Panthers to renew rivalry with Maple Leafs

Carlo recounted how Marchand was one of the first teammates to welcome him during his rookie season with the Bruins in 2016-17.

"He's honestly one of the best guys I've known over the years," Carlo said. "That first year, he was so accommodating, inviting me to his place for dinner, things like that. Your first time in the NHL, you don't know what these guys are going to be like, but that was part of the culture he brought. He's always himself, and that allowed everyone else to be themselves.

"It's going to be weird to play against him now. I feel our relationship grew the past couple of years. He's one of the guys I would lean on."

Having said that, Carlo and his Maple Leafs teammates understand that Marchand and Bennett, among others, will attempt to get under the collective skins of Toronto players, before and after the whistles. Discipline, he said, is going to be the key.

"You just have to play smart," he said. "I kind of learned that in the playoffs, especially with these guys. With (Matthew) Tkachuk as well. They're looking for you to retaliate. You've just got to stand your ground and not punch back, do the stuff that will get you a penalty.

"I almost feel like that's a way of frustrating them more, because they want to try and antagonize you and do something dumb."

Which are things Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said his players can't allow themselves to be goaded into.

"[The Panthers are] going to do the things they do, try to disrupt you, try to draw you into a penalty," Berube said. "You can't react to it. You've got to initiate and stand your ground. But you have to be careful that you don't take that extra shot or swing.

"It's hard. But that's what they want."

What the Maple Leafs want is to find a way to widen their lead in the division with eight games left. Taking care of business in their remaining games against Florida and Tampa Bay will do just that and go a long way toward finishing first in the Atlantic, likely avoiding a first-round playoff matchup with either.

"We can control (our fate) to a certain extent," Berube said. "They're all big games but these are big games within our division. We're fighting for the same spot as them.

"These games are going to be a challenge going down the stretch here and we have to be ready for them."