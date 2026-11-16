Celebrini has three points, Sharks halt Predators winning streak at seven

Smith also gets three points, Nedeljkovic makes 32 saves for San Jose

NSH at SJS | Recap

By Max Miller
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith each had a goal and two assists, and the San Jose Sharks ended the Nashville Predators’ seven-game winning streak with a 4-2 win at SAP Center on Sunday.

Ivar Stenberg had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (10-11-2), who won for the second straight night and have won three of their past four games (3-0-1). Alex Nedeljkovic made 32 saves.

Nils Hoglander and Steven Stamkos scored for the Predators (11-5-5), whose seven-game run tied the Carolina Hurricanes for the longest in the NHL this season. Juuse Saros made 20 saves.

Smith gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 12:25 of the first period. Stenberg dove to send a pass from the right wing, springing Smith on a breakaway, and his snap shot beat Saros by the blocker.

Collin Graf pushed the Sharks’ lead to 2-0 at 16:10. Mason Marchment turned behind the net, and after a light pass, Graf collected the puck, stepped in front, and fired a shot that bounced off Predators defenseman Roman Josi and over Saros's blocker.

Stenberg extended the lead to 3-0 at 4:45 of the second period. Celebrini raced down the left wing, found Smith on the far side, and created a 2-on-1, then slid a pass to Stenberg at the left post for the tap-in by Saros, who didn't have his stick.

Hoglander got the Predators on the board to make it 3-1 at 17:43. Adam Wilsby's point shot was tipped at the top of the crease by Hoglander, and the puck deflected off Nedeljkovic's body and trickled into the net.

Celebrini made it 4-1 at 7:40 of the third period. Smith got the puck on the right wing after Celebrini found him with a cross-ice pass, then gave it back to Celebrini in the slot, and his snap shot beat Saros by the glove.

Stamkos cut it to 4-2 with a power-play goal at 16:35. The puck rebounded to the right of Nedeljkovic, and Stamkos one-timed it into the crease, under Nedeljkovic, and barely over the goal line.

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