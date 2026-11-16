SAN JOSE -- Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith each had a goal and two assists, and the San Jose Sharks ended the Nashville Predators’ seven-game winning streak with a 4-2 win at SAP Center on Sunday.
Celebrini has three points, Sharks halt Predators winning streak at seven
Smith also gets three points, Nedeljkovic makes 32 saves for San Jose
Ivar Stenberg had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (10-11-2), who won for the second straight night and have won three of their past four games (3-0-1). Alex Nedeljkovic made 32 saves.
Nils Hoglander and Steven Stamkos scored for the Predators (11-5-5), whose seven-game run tied the Carolina Hurricanes for the longest in the NHL this season. Juuse Saros made 20 saves.
Smith gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 12:25 of the first period. Stenberg dove to send a pass from the right wing, springing Smith on a breakaway, and his snap shot beat Saros by the blocker.
Collin Graf pushed the Sharks’ lead to 2-0 at 16:10. Mason Marchment turned behind the net, and after a light pass, Graf collected the puck, stepped in front, and fired a shot that bounced off Predators defenseman Roman Josi and over Saros's blocker.
Stenberg extended the lead to 3-0 at 4:45 of the second period. Celebrini raced down the left wing, found Smith on the far side, and created a 2-on-1, then slid a pass to Stenberg at the left post for the tap-in by Saros, who didn't have his stick.
Hoglander got the Predators on the board to make it 3-1 at 17:43. Adam Wilsby's point shot was tipped at the top of the crease by Hoglander, and the puck deflected off Nedeljkovic's body and trickled into the net.
Celebrini made it 4-1 at 7:40 of the third period. Smith got the puck on the right wing after Celebrini found him with a cross-ice pass, then gave it back to Celebrini in the slot, and his snap shot beat Saros by the glove.
Stamkos cut it to 4-2 with a power-play goal at 16:35. The puck rebounded to the right of Nedeljkovic, and Stamkos one-timed it into the crease, under Nedeljkovic, and barely over the goal line.