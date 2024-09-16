Maple Leafs’ new additions provide Stanley Cup Playoff experience

There is no doubt the Maple Leafs enter this season with one goal in mind: contend for the Stanley Cup. Those expectations are fine with Tanev, who grew up just east of Toronto.

“You want to be on a good team and you’re surrounded by good players with a lot of talent, so obviously being in Toronto comes with expectations,” Tanev said. “So, that’s what we will be ready for and work towards as camp starts.”

The idea is that collectively, the additions will make the Maple Leafs a more difficult team to play against, especially in the playoffs. Toronto has qualified in each of the past eight seasons but has advanced to the second round once, eliminating the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2023 Eastern Conference First Round. The Maple Leafs lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round last season.

With the majority of the roster having reassembled for informal skates the past two weeks, Stolarz said he has been getting questions about what it was like winning the Stanley Cup.

“A couple guys (have asked),” Stolarz said. “Mainly the staff, but I keep telling them, ‘Let’s do it again, run it back this year.’”

Hakanpaa was the last of the group to sign, agreeing to a one-year contract Sept. 11, though it is unclear at this point when he will be ready to play. He did not golf Monday out of caution as he continues his rehab; however, he quipped the reason for staying off the course was more so because his golf game is poor.

“We’re going to talk more about that tomorrow with the training staff, but hopefully as fast as possible,” Hakanpaa said. “You’re itching at this time. You’ve put a lot of work in and getting close, so now it’s just put the finishing touches on it and just get out there.”

The defenseman, who had 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 64 games for the Stars in 2023-24, said the knee injury is one that he will have to manage throughout this season, which begins at the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 9.

Once he is ready, Hakanpaa believes his game will be a perfect fit for what the Maple Leafs are looking for.

“I bring a lot of good physicality and some good, solid defense play and some penalty killing specialties with me,” Hakanpaa said. “It’s something I take a lot of pride in and it’s for sure going to help the team as well.”