Pacioretty signs professional tryout with Maple Leafs

Max Pacioretty signed a professional tryout with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old forward had 23 points (four goals, 19 assists) in 47 regular-season games for the Washington Capitals last season and one assist in four Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Pacioretty made his season debut Jan. 3 after having not played since Jan. 19 of 2023 because of a torn Achilles tendon. That came five games into his return after previously tearing the same tendon.

Selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round (No. 22) of the 2007 NHL Draft, Pacioretty has 668 points (330 goals, 338 assists) in 902 regular-season games for the Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights and Canadiens and 50 points (25 goals, 25 assists) in 78 playoff games.

The Maple Leafs also previously signed forward Steven Lorentz to a professional tryout on Sept 4. The 28-year-old had three points (one goal, two assists) in 38 regular-season games for the Florida Panthers last season and three points (two goals, one assist) in 16 playoff games to help them win the Stanley Cup.