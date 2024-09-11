Pacioretty signs professional tryout with Maple Leafs

Forward had 23 points with Capitals last season after returning from Achilles injury

Pacioretty_WSH_up-close

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Max Pacioretty signed a professional tryout with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old forward had 23 points (four goals, 19 assists) in 47 regular-season games for the Washington Capitals last season and one assist in four Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Pacioretty made his season debut Jan. 3 after having not played since Jan. 19 of 2023 because of a torn Achilles tendon. That came five games into his return after previously tearing the same tendon.

Selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round (No. 22) of the 2007 NHL Draft, Pacioretty has 668 points (330 goals, 338 assists) in 902 regular-season games for the Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights and Canadiens and 50 points (25 goals, 25 assists) in 78 playoff games.

The Maple Leafs also previously signed forward Steven Lorentz to a professional tryout on Sept 4. The 28-year-old had three points (one goal, two assists) in 38 regular-season games for the Florida Panthers last season and three points (two goals, one assist) in 16 playoff games to help them win the Stanley Cup.

Latest News

Mailbag: Flames' retool; Josi of Predators preseason Norris Trophy favorite

Jordie Benn retires from NHL after 12 seasons

Francis incident with goal judge 'a case of organized confusion'

McDavid says loyalty, family, winning key factors in new Oilers contract

Montour taking long view with Kraken after winning Stanley Cup with Panthers

Daly impressed by Utah's 'unbelievable accomplishments' ahead of 1st NHL season

2025 4 Nations Face-Off ‘great opportunity,’ Eichel says

WWE, Zayn pay tribute to Gaudreau on 'Monday Night Raw'

Huberdeau confident in rebound with Flames after new workout routine

Celebrini says living with Thornton will be ‘perfect situation’ as Sharks rookie

Larsson signs 4-year, $21 million contract with Kraken

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Robertson signs 1-year, $875,000 contract with Maple Leafs

Crosby ‘optimistic’ about signing new contract with Penguins

Hedman feels Lightning still ‘have the team to be a contender’

Reinhart, Panthers 'hungry for more' following Stanley Cup title last season

Laine 'in good spirits' with Canadiens, Suzuki says

Gaudreau brothers remembered for special bond, dedication to family