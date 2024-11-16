Celebrini ready to play against ‘amazing role model’ Crosby for 1st time

PITTSBURGH -- Macklin Celebrini waited for this.

The 18-year-old center, selected with the No. 1 pick by the San Jose Sharks at the 2024 NHL Draft, will face Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins for the first time at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSA).

“He's been the face of the League for so long that it doesn't even feel real,” Celebrini said after the morning skate.

Crosby was selected with the No. 1 pick by Pittsburgh at the 2005 NHL Draft and made his debut at the age of 18 on Oct. 5, 2005. Celebrini was born June 13, 2006.

The Penguins captain won the Stanley Cup for the first time on June 12, 2009, a day before Celebrini celebrated his third birthday.

Celebrini, from North Vancouver, British Columbia, had yet to turn 4 when Crosby scored Feb. 28, 2010, helping Canada win the gold medal against the United States at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

On the eve of Celebrini's 10th birthday, Crosby won the Stanley Cup again in 2016. Then in 2017, two days before Celebrini turned 11, he won a second straight championship and the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second time in a row.

For Celebrini, Crosby, now 37, has been a constant.

“We grew up getting his jersey, getting his sticks,” Celebrini said. “Always wanted to be like him watching his highlights, so I couldn't be more excited to actually play against him now.”

It’s not just about the emotions, though.

Celebrini has four points (three goals, one assist) in six games. His line will likely go opposite Crosby or Evgeni Malkin, another three-time Stanley Cup champion, in most cases.