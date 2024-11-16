Celebrini ready to play against ‘amazing role model’ Crosby for 1st time

PITTSBURGH -- Macklin Celebrini waited for this.

The 18-year-old center, selected with the No. 1 pick by the San Jose Sharks at the 2024 NHL Draft, will face Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins for the first time at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSA).

“He's been the face of the League for so long that it doesn't even feel real,” Celebrini said after the morning skate.

Crosby was selected with the No. 1 pick by Pittsburgh at the 2005 NHL Draft and made his debut at the age of 18 on Oct. 5, 2005. Celebrini was born June 13, 2006.

The Penguins captain won the Stanley Cup for the first time on June 12, 2009, a day before Celebrini celebrated his third birthday.

Celebrini, from North Vancouver, British Columbia, had yet to turn 4 when Crosby scored Feb. 28, 2010, helping Canada win the gold medal against the United States at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

On the eve of Celebrini's 10th birthday, Crosby won the Stanley Cup again in 2016. Then in 2017, two days before Celebrini turned 11, he won a second straight championship and the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second time in a row.

For Celebrini, Crosby, now 37, has been a constant.

“We grew up getting his jersey, getting his sticks,” Celebrini said. “Always wanted to be like him watching his highlights, so I couldn't be more excited to actually play against him now.”

It’s not just about the emotions, though.

Celebrini has four points (three goals, one assist) in six games. His line will likely go opposite Crosby or Evgeni Malkin, another three-time Stanley Cup champion, in most cases.

MIN@SJS: Celebrini and Granlund combine for a nifty goal

In his 20th season, Crosby has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 19 games this season and 1,614 points (598 goals, 1,016 assists) in 1,291 NHL games. Two more goals would make him the 21st player to reach 600.

But Crosby is not just an idol. He’s a test.

"He's one of the best players to have ever played the game,” Celebrini said. “I mean, the pace that he's still keeping now, how he's producing and how he's playing now, you can argue he's still at the top of his game. He hasn't lost anything. I couldn't be more excited to play against him.”

And it's a teaching moment, Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said.

“I think there’s a lot of similarities between Macklin and Sidney,” Warsofsky said. “The way they play, how ultra-competitive they are. I think ‘Mack’ is on that trajectory of having that leadership quality. We showed some video of Sid to Mack, just some things in his game and how he impacts the game, not just in his puck play but away from the puck.

“[Crosby] might not have that same speed, but he finds himself in the right spots because of his hockey sense. It’s a great opportunity.”

San Jose (5-10-3) has lost two straight (0-1-1) and four of six (2-3-1). Pittsburgh (6-10-3) has lost three in a row (0-2-1), including 6-2 at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.

This isn't normal for Crosby, who made the playoffs with the Penguins in 16 of his first 17 seasons before they missed the past two.

Still, in tough times, Celebrini said there’s something to take.

"I think I heard Wayne Gretzky say on a broadcast that [Crosby is] one of the classiest men to have ever played this game,” Celebrini said. “I mean, that's all I've heard. When you meet him and you start talking to him, it doesn't matter who you are, he's always respectful, he's always nice, he's always open for those conversations. He's an amazing role model on and off the ice."

