Smith's 1st goal with Sharks, living on his own discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Will Smith was initially shy about telling the story of his first NHL goal, but when pressed for more the 19-year-old rookie for the San Jose Sharks opened up and even said he called his shot.

Smith is the featured guest on this week's episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast. He sat down with co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke in the NHL's New York City headquarters to talk about life as a professional hockey player in the world's greatest league.

In addition his first goal, which he scored in a 3-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks in San Jose on Oct. 31, Smith discussed the challenges he's faced in his first 13 games, what he's had to learn about living on his own as a teenager, his relationship with fellow Sharks rookie Macklin Celebrini and former Sharks great Joe Thornton, and among other things, who pays his cell phone bill.