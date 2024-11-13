Smith's 1st goal with Sharks, living on his own discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Co-hosts break down struggles of Penguins, Rangers, choose Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Will Smith SJS at the rink podcast

Will Smith was initially shy about telling the story of his first NHL goal, but when pressed for more the 19-year-old rookie for the San Jose Sharks opened up and even said he called his shot.

Smith is the featured guest on this week's episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast. He sat down with co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke in the NHL's New York City headquarters to talk about life as a professional hockey player in the world's greatest league.

In addition his first goal, which he scored in a 3-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks in San Jose on Oct. 31, Smith discussed the challenges he's faced in his first 13 games, what he's had to learn about living on his own as a teenager, his relationship with fellow Sharks rookie Macklin Celebrini and former Sharks great Joe Thornton, and among other things, who pays his cell phone bill.

CHI@SJS: Smith opens the scoring with his first NHL goal

The interview with Smith is only part of an episode that starts with Rosen yelling at Roarke for who he voted No. 1 in his personal Super 16 power rankings this week.

Hint: It's not the Winnipeg Jets.

Rosen and Roarke breakdown the struggles of the Pittsburgh Penguins and question if they're capable of changing. They do the same with the New York Rangers.

They talk about their favorite thing about the NHL season to date and do the work for the Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee by selecting the four male players who will be part of the Class of 2025.

The "NHL @TheRink"podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

