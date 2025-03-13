Kings aiming to slow Ovechkin's historic march toward Gretzky goal mark

The Kings have long employed two of the best at that job in Doughty and center Anze Kopitar, a two-time winner of the Selke Trophy voted as the NHL’s best defensive forward (2016, 2018) who has played 19 seasons with Los Angeles. The Kings and Capitals face each other only twice a season, but Doughty, 35, and Kopitar, 37, have always looked forward to the challenge of trying to contain Ovechkin.

“He’s a specimen, obviously,” said Kopitar, Los Angeles' all-time leader in assists (828) and games played (1,436), second in its history in points (1,263) and third in goals (435). “He’s very well physically gifted. He does whatever he needs to get ready and to be able to score different ways and adapt and adjust.

“Ever since he broke into the League, everybody is aware of him and yet he still gets it done.”

Ovechkin is still going strong at 39. In his 20th season, the forward leads the Capitals and is tied for fifth in the NHL with 33 goals in 49 games this season.

“It’s very impressive,” Doughty said. “I really never thought that Gretzky’s record was going to be in touch. I’m absolutely shocked and very happy for ‘Ovi.’ Best goal-scorer I’ve, obviously, ever played against and ever seen. It’s very exciting.”

Ovechkin appreciates having that kind of support from such longtime opponents.

“It shows respect,” he said. “It shows they are watching, and it’s history.”

Ovechkin missed the first game between the Capitals and Kings on Dec. 22 in Washington while recovering from a fractured left fibula. Doughty also missed that game while he was sidelined with a broken left ankle, so he’s looking forward to renewing one of his favorite battles.

“He’s just, obviously, a great shooter,” Doughty said. “Back when he was younger, he had a lot of speed and some good dangles. He doesn’t use it as much, I don’t think, as he used to, as all of us older guys don’t do a lot of the same things we used to, but he’s also physical. That’s the one thing that I’ve always loved about him is I’ll run him in a game, and I know he’s going to run me right back.

“We always compete hard against each other, and I’ve always respected him because of that. Off the ice, I’m not going to say I’m like actual friends with him, but when I do talk to him, there’s a respect factor there.”