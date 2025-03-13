Kings aiming to slow Ovechkin's historic march toward Gretzky goal mark

LOS ANGELES -- The growing anticipation of Alex Ovechkin breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goals record won’t distract Drew Doughty from the task at hand when Ovechkin’s Washington Capitals visit Doughty’s Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MNMT2, SN, TVAS).
“It’s exciting, I think, for the whole League watching this go down, but I still don’t want him to score against my team,” Doughty said. “I’m going to do everything I can to keep him off the scoresheet, as tough as it is. That’s my job and I do it to the best of my ability.”
That approach has served Doughty, the 2016 winner of the Norris Trophy, voted as the NHL’s top defenseman, well during his 17 seasons in the League and reflects the Kings’ general attitude toward Ovechkin’s march toward history. Like many around the NHL, they appreciate that Ovechkin has climbed within nine goals of breaking Gretzky’s record of 894.
It’s a record Los Angeles reveres as much as any organization; Gretzky was playing for the Kings when he passed Gordie Howe by scoring his 802nd goal to claim the record on March 23, 1994, and there’s a statue of him outside of Crypto.com Arena.
“One of the greatest records ever,” Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said. “It’s pretty incredible, but we’re getting close. We’re all in awe. We just want to delay it a little bit here. That will be our job.”