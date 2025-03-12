Ovechkin’s chase of Gretzky’s goal record brings back memories for 1994 Kings

Capitals captain 9 away; Robitaille, Granato among those with ‘special appreciation’

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL

LOS ANGELES -- The vibe is excitingly familiar to Luc Robitaille.

The Los Angeles Kings president has been inundated with calls from those who want to witness Alex Ovechkin's chase of Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record when the Washington Capitals visit Crypto.com Arena on Thursday (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MNMT2, SN, TVAS).

With 886 goals, Ovechkin is nine away from surpassing Gretzky's total of 894.

"It's amazing," Robitaille said. "Everyone is calling. No matter what, everybody wants to see the game. I think everybody wants to be in the building seeing him live. When he's that close to a record, there's a buzz around him coming into town."

Robitaille experienced this same buzz 31 years ago up close. He was teammates with Gretzky on the Kings when he was chasing the previous NHL record of 801 goals, held by Gordie Howe. Robitaille assisted on Gretzky's record-breaking 802nd goal, against the Vancouver Canucks at Great Western Forum on March 23, 1994.

Robitaille, a 2009 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee who is 13th in NHL history with 668 goals, recalled how the anticipation grew with each goal Gretzky scored and each game the Kings played.

"Every building we were going to, everybody was talking about it," he said. "Gordie was around. It was amazing. We knew we were going to be part of history, and we knew that was one of those that's like, 'Wow, it's incredible.' The beauty of those is you know it's coming. You don't know when and how, but you know it's coming.

"Every goal you become a fan as a player because anybody that's played the game loves the game as a fan."

The Capitals are experiencing this now, feeding off Ovechkin's pursuit of history and the energy of the crowds. Ovechkin settled for three assists in a 7-4 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday in the opener of Washington's three-game California road trip.

But even as visitors, the Capitals have heard the chants of "Ovi! Ovi!" after he's scored, most recently after his 885th goal, against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on March 5.

Those moments are special for everyone along for the ride.

"I guess you get special appreciation," former Kings forward Tony Granato said. "Obviously I knew when you get a chance to be on Wayne Gretzky's team and play with him that you're playing with the greatest ever and, 'How lucky can I be to have this opportunity?' But then to be able to, I don't want to say share because that's not the right word. But in a way we all felt pretty special being a small part of it."

* * *

Like with Ovechkin this season, there was hope Gretzky would break the record during that 1993-94 season from the start, but it took time and a lot of work. Ovechkin began this season needing 42 goals to surpass Gretzky and has 33 with 17 games remaining. Gretzky began 1993-94 needing 37 goals to pass Howe.

"He had done so much over the years and was so special for breaking just about every possible record that a scorer could do," said Granato, now a studio analyst for NHL Network and Chicago Blackhawks telecasts on CHSN. "That one just seemed to be the one that was a longer process. It was, 'OK, he's closing in on it. OK, maybe four months from now he's going to get it.'

"So there was kind of a buildup to it that was really cool to watch, like what we're watching with the 'Ovi' chase."

Assists seemed to come easily for Gretzky; he retired in 1999 with 1,963, which still are more than any other NHL player has points (Jaromir Jagr is second in points with 1,921).

But the expectation to score a goal each game with an NHL record within reach brings a certain pressure. Ovechkin has handled it well so far, not going more than three games without scoring this season.

Gretzky's pursuit stalled for a bit after he scored No. 798 to move within four of eclipsing Howe. He scored only once in his next seven games, but the pressure never appeared to impact him.

"I never saw Wayne behave that way," former Kings goalie Kelly Hrudey said. "Though it's interesting because we played eight years together with L.A., and the sixth or seventh year I remember asking him if he ever gets nervous because he never looked it. He looked right at me and he goes, 'I'm nervous for every game.'

"He put that pressure on himself, like all good players, but I never really saw it affect him where I thought maybe he's going to break the record in a month instead of next week or something."

Like Ovechkin this season, Gretzky tried to go about his business as usual and keep the attention on the Kings as a team, even with the hockey world watching his every move.

"He just went about his game every day the way it was," Robitaille said. "Everything around it was like a circus. And I think what was hard with Wayne, and I'm sure it's the same with Ovi, is after the game when probably there's so much more attention with the press, so it's constant. So that becomes a chore because hockey players, no matter what, they want to go through their normal life where you get ready for the game. And then postgame, if you have a back to back, you want to get on the bus and get on the plane.

"When you're chasing that big of a record, next thing you know everything is a little bit longer because there's so much that goes into it and so many people outside want to meet Alex."

Gretzky broke out of his mini-slump with his 799th goal and three assists in a 7-0 win against the Ottawa Senators. Three games later, he scored Nos. 800 and 801 in a 6-6 tie against the San Jose Sharks.

Granato still bemoans missing a chance to set up Gretzky for a hat trick and the record-breaking goal late in that game at San Jose Arena.

"I remember after 801, I had a 2-on-1 with him," Granato said. "Jayson More was the defenseman, and he played that 2-on-1 differently than I think he would've played every other 2-on-1. I stickhandled it, waiting, waiting, waiting. I tried to do a 'Gretz' to whoever and delayed, delayed, delayed and finally I had to just force the puck to the net because he took Gretz away."

* * *

Gretzky scored No. 802 in the Kings' next game, against the Canucks, finishing off a rush on the power play at 14:47 of the second period. Alexei Zhitnik started the play by intercepting Geoff Courtnall's pass in the defensive zone and passing ahead to Robitaille on the left wing.

Robitaille carried the puck over the blue line before dropping it to Gretzky, who passed across to Marty McSorley, his former Edmonton Oilers teammate, on his right. McSorley returned the puck to Gretzky in the bottom of the left circle, and he shoveled the puck into the net past goalie Kirk McLean to set off the celebration.

"What I remember most is that Marty assisted on the goal," said Hrudey, now an analyst for Sportsnet. "That was cool because they were teammates in Edmonton. Luc got the other assist."

After Robitaille made the drop pass to Gretzky, he drove to the net and ended up having a perfect seat to watch the historic goal. That's because he got knocked down by Canucks defenseman Gerald Diduck.

"I went to the net and ran into [Diduck], so it’s kind of cool that in every painting and every picture I’m on my butt (celebrating)," Robitaille said. "But I do remember when it went in, I was like, 'Oh my God.' I couldn't believe the privilege I felt to be on the ice at that time."

Granato was on the bench when Gretzky scored, but said Gretzky tried to make all his teammates feel included.

"It was just an extremely special moment because, again, he wanted to figure out how to have all of us be a part of it," Granato said. "He took pictures with all of us after the game and gave us a really nice gift not too long after that of the actual Leroy Neiman [painting of the record-breaking goal]. Every one his teammates got one of those."

Gretzky played five more seasons before retiring with 894 goals. Few could've imagined on the night Gretzky scored No. 802 that the record would be broken again though.

After Ovechkin and Howe, Jagr, who hasn't played in the NHL since 2017, is the next closest with 766 goals.

"I could tell you 10 years ago or even eight years ago any of us that played the game in the Gretzky era would've told anyone, 'I don't think it's possible,'" Robitaille said. "There's no way he's going to get there. He might get close, but he's not getting there. So it's fascinating and absolutely amazing that he got there, and I think it's the greatest thing that can happen to our game."

Granato also thought that no one would touch Gretzky's goal record but loves that Ovechkin's pursuit of it has put the spotlight on what both players have accomplished.

"The younger generation of hockey fans that weren't around for Gretz's chase back in the early '90s being able to see again what Wayne was able to do brings his remarkableness or greatness back to attention," Granato said. "… And I've really grown a special appreciation for Ovi. I've really enjoyed watching it. When he won the Cup [in 2018], I started to gain a bigger appreciation for what kind of hockey player he is, and I thought he was special in a different way.

"And now what he's been able to accomplish, he's earned, and I think he's represented our game the right way in all he's done."

