Kings facing elimination by Oilers for 4th straight season after Game 5 loss

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings need to regroup quickly to avoid being eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference First Round for the fourth consecutive season.

Things can change rapidly in the Stanley Cup Playoffs; a 2-0 lead in this best-of-7 series has become a 3-2 deficit for the Kings following a 3-1 loss in Game 5 at Crypto.Com Arena on Tuesday.

Game 6 is at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, TVAS2, ESPN, FDSNW). If necessary, Game 7 would be played here on Saturday.

"We've had a pretty good season to this point, guys have put in a massive effort thus far. We have to win a game," Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said. "I know it's a cliché and it doesn't look very good, but we have to go in and win a hockey game. They took it away from us. We have to go win a hockey game and take it back. That's the way it goes -- there are no tricks here.

"We've proven we're a pretty good hockey team, so if you're a pretty good hockey team, go in there and take it back."

The Kings were left searching for answers after being soundly outplayed by the Oilers in Game 5. Had it not been for goalie Darcy Kuemper, the outcome would not have been in doubt for as long as it was into the third period.

Edmonton outshot Los Angeles 19-4 in the first period, 14-8 in the second, and 46-22 overall. Kuemper finished with 43 saves and did not concede the winning goal until 7:12 of the third, when Oilers forward Mattias Janmark scored on a rebound for a 2-1 lead.

"Our goaltender gave us a chance, but they were just better in every way," Hiller said. "We can't just look at one part of our game and think that was acceptable or was good enough."

Andrei Kuzmenko gave the Kings the lead with a power-play goal at 3:33 of the second, but Evander Kane tied it 1-1 for the Oilers at 6:16, bouncing a shot in off the skate of Kings defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored an empty-net goal at 19:02 of the third for the 3-1 final.