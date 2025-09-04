Draisaitl hopes McDavid will remain with Oilers 'for as long as possible'

EDMONTON -- Leon Draisaitl wants Connor McDavid to remain a teammate with the Edmonton Oilers beyond this season, but he knows the decision is out of his hands.

Draisaitl is heading into the first season of an eight-year, $112 million contract ($14 million average annual value) he signed with Edmonton on Sept. 3, 2024, and would like to have McDavid by his side the whole time.

“It’s not really for me to comment on, of course I want him here for as long as possible,” Draisaitl said following an informal skate Thursday. “I want to do it with him, but it’s about him and his family and they’re going to make their decision based on what’s best for them.”

McDavid is entering the last season of an eight-year, $100 million contract ($12.5 million AAV) he signed with the Oilers on July 5, 2017, and can become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

When Draisaitl signed his new contract, the assumption among many Oilers fans was McDavid would follow this year. The two forwards have been teammates for the past 10 seasons and helped the Oilers to the Stanley Cup Final the past two seasons, losing to the Florida Panthers on both occasions.

Edmonton is expected to make another run at a championship this season with Draisaitl, McDavid and the core of the team returning. Yet there is uncertainty regarding what will happen beyond this season, which has led to some anxiety among Oilers fans.

“I know he loves it here, I know he feels at home here, but there’s a lot of things that play into a decision like that,” Draisaitl said. “Hopefully something gets reported soon.”