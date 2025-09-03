Oilers 'not nervous' about McDavid contract talks, CEO says

EDMONTON -- Jeff Jackson is confident Connor McDavid will stay with the Edmonton Oilers beyond the final season of his current contract and said the organization is "not nervous" about the negotiations on a new deal.
The Oilers CEO and president of hockey operations told CHED radio in Edmonton on Tuesday that he believes McDavid will sign a new contract in due time.
“I know there are sort of lots of commentary on the fact that Connor is not yet signed and why he hasn’t signed yet,” Jackson said on the “Oilers Now” show. “(Oilers general manager) Stan [Bowman] and I, and (owner) Daryl Katz and the rest of the management group, we don’t feel that way, we’re not nervous about it.
“Connor’s been an Oiler for 10 years. He’s done a lot of playing in Edmonton and living in Edmonton. He’s been very public about his desire to win and that’s sort of driving his decision-making."
Jackson's comments come less than a week after McDavid, while attending Hockey Canada's 2025 National Teams Orientation Camp in Calgary, said he was going to be patient deciding his future.
McDavid became eligible to sign a new contract on July 1.
“I said at the end of June I had every intention to take my time with it and I still feel the same way,” the Edmonton captain said on Wednesday. “I’ll take my time and go through everything. I have every intention to win in Edmonton. It’s my only focus, maybe next to winning a gold medal with Canada. I’ll take my time going through it with my family, my agent and everybody involved. We're going through it slowly.”