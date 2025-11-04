Peterka thriving with Mammoth after trade from Sabres

JJ Peterka had a choice to make growing up as an elite two-sport athlete in Munich, Germany.
Fortunately for the Utah Mammoth, the 23-year-old forward pursued a professional hockey career.
"I played both soccer and hockey growing up and I always had more fun playing hockey," Peterka told NHL.com. "That's a decision I had to make because it became too much playing both. I think I was 11 years old or so, and I always had a lot of fun at both sports, but hockey was the main one."
Peterka believes he could have played professional soccer had he chosen that path.
"I believe in myself so I would say so," he said.
Soccer's loss is the NHL's gain as Peterka is developing into a premier offensive player.
Acquired by Utah in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres for forward Josh Doan and defenseman Michael Kesselring on June 26, Peterka signed a five-year contract the same day. He has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 11 games this season, helping Utah get off to an 8-3-0 start.
"I think it's credit to the group for welcoming me so well; it felt like home right away," Peterka said. "We're having a lot of fun and I think that's the key to our success, is supporting each other on and off the ice and everywhere."
Prior to playing in the NHL, Peterka spent two seasons with his hometown Munich EHC in the German Elite League, and 12 games with Salzburg EC in Austria. He was selected by Buffalo in the second round (No. 34) of the 2020 NHL Draft.
Peterka, who played three full seasons with the Sabres, will return to Buffalo when the Mammoth visit the Sabres on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG-B).
He had 68 points (27 goals, 41 assists) in 77 games with Buffalo last season, and is currently finding success playing left wing on a line with center Logan Cooley and right wing Dylan Guenther.