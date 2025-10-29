Excitement over Mammoth, Blackhawks, Sharks discussed on 'NHL@TheRink' podcast

Hosts debate which team is more fun to watch in latest episode

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Who is more fun to watch right now, the Utah Mammoth, Chicago Blackhawks or the San Jose Sharks?

That question was posed and discussed on this week's episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast with co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke.

The Mammoth's excitement coupled with them winning seven straight games before losing 6-3 to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday led to them being the consensus answer, especially with the emergence of forward Logan Cooley, who signed an eight-year, $80 million contract Wednesday.

But the co-hosts agreed there is a lot to like about what they're seeing in Chicago, particularly with the growth of Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar and the emerging chemistry between them.

And if you like offense, you won't be disappointed watching the Sharks, Rosen said.

On the flip side, the co-hosts wondered aloud if the Toronto Maple Leafs might be entering the danger zone 10 games into the 2025-26 season. Should the Maple Leafs (5-4-1) be one of the teams facing questions about their Stanley Cup Playoffs viability in the early going?

With the Toronto Blue Jays tied 2-2 in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the hosts raised that now might be the best time for the Maple Leafs to go through a figuring-themselves-out phase because most of the eyes in the city are fixated on baseball.

Even if the World Series goes seven games, it will be over Sunday and then the Maple Leafs will be back as the center of attention in Toronto. If the inconsistencies continue, it's certainly possible that questions about their playoff viability will come to the forefront.

For now, Rosen said he can't go there 10 games into the season. Roarke said he thinks similarly, but the fact that 10 games in they're pointing to the possibility of them being in the danger zone is a story that will get legs soon enough.

In addition, the co-hosts narrowed in on Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck's workload, wondering if it's going to be too much if the team doesn't pull back on him. He has started eight of 10 games this season.

In fairness to Hellebuyck, there are four goalies with more starts than him to date, but he has played 60 or more games in four consecutive seasons and has hopes to play for the United States in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Hellebuyck's success in the regular season proves his workload works for him. He has won the Vezina Trophy the past two seasons and the Hart Trophy last season.

But, as the hosts pointed out, a counterargument to Hellebuyck's workload in the regular season could be a lack of success in the postseason.

The co-hosts also talked about the teams they believe to be the top four in each conference, and reasons for Alex Ovechkin's slow start, questioning if the bar for the Washington Capitals forward this season has dropped to 20 goals.

The podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

