Schmaltz credits offseason workout changes for strong start with Mammoth

Nick Schmaltz made some changes last summer.
The Utah Mammoth forward was trying to get more production out of his game, so he started working with two new people, one who focused on Pilates, the other hockey skills.
"I think it's translated pretty good," he said.
It certainly has. Entering play Friday, Schmaltz leads the Mammoth and is tied for third in the NHL with 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 11 games. He's been a big reason why Utah (8-3-0) has gotten off to a strong start entering its game against the Tampa Bay Lightning (5-4-2) at Delta Center on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET; The Spot, Utah16, NHLN, SN, TVAS).
Schmaltz will play his 600th NHL game Sunday.
"He's been one of our best players from the get-go, from the moment we entered camp until now," Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong said. "He's put in a lot of work in the summer. I can honestly say he put the time in this summer to take a step, and he's been very impressive."
Selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round (No. 20) in the 2014 NHL Draft, Schmaltz has 440 points (149 goals, 291 assists) in 10 seasons with the Blackhawks, Arizona Coyotes and Utah Hockey Club/Mammoth.