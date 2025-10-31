Schmaltz credits offseason workout changes for strong start with Mammoth

Forward leads Utah in scoring after adding Pilates, new skills coach

Nick Schmaltz UTAH offseason changes strong start

© Aaron Baker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

Nick Schmaltz made some changes last summer.

The Utah Mammoth forward was trying to get more production out of his game, so he started working with two new people, one who focused on Pilates, the other hockey skills.

"I think it's translated pretty good," he said.

It certainly has. Entering play Friday, Schmaltz leads the Mammoth and is tied for third in the NHL with 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 11 games. He's been a big reason why Utah (8-3-0) has gotten off to a strong start entering its game against the Tampa Bay Lightning (5-4-2) at Delta Center on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET; The Spot, Utah16, NHLN, SN, TVAS).

Schmaltz will play his 600th NHL game Sunday.

"He's been one of our best players from the get-go, from the moment we entered camp until now," Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong said. "He's put in a lot of work in the summer. I can honestly say he put the time in this summer to take a step, and he's been very impressive." 

Selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round (No. 20) in the 2014 NHL Draft, Schmaltz has 440 points (149 goals, 291 assists) in 10 seasons with the Blackhawks, Arizona Coyotes and Utah Hockey Club/Mammoth.

SJS@UTA: Schmaltz strikes thrice against Sharks for second hat trick

Schmaltz's start has people noticing, including former teammates.

"I don't know the exact numbers, but I see the highlights every night," said Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy, a teammate in Chicago for parts of two seasons. "I think they know what they have amongst each other in Utah, but with him and their forward group, it's translating that into wins and being in the (Stanley Cup) Playoffs and being a playoff-winning team and not just a team that produces and creates skill.

"It's cool to see his game and where it's come and to know him, with his team, they're in a similar boat of trying to get to that level of being a playoff team and not just a team that can produce offensively."

Schmaltz started working with Pilates instructor Jenny Carr and skills coach Jonathan Sigalet last summer. With Carr, he said he worked on movement, rotating, using his hips more instead of his torso.

"I don't know, I just feel I'm more explosive and using the right muscles, everything's working and it just makes skating and movement feel freer out there," he said.

With Sigalet, it was finding ways to create more time and space. They also worked on finishing scoring opportunities in the slot.

"I feel I had a lot of looks last year in the slot that I didn't score on, so just working on just shooting placement," he said. "It's not necessarily how hard you shoot it but just being able to pick a spot and hit it. Those shots are very tough for goalies to save when you're in the slot like that and you get a pass from the corner, and they have to come out and try to get an angle on you."

The work has led to more consistent production in the early going. The 29-year-old has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) during an eight-game point streak. He has at least one point in all but one game, a 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks on Oct. 13.

UTA@MIN: Schmaltz flips it in on a breakaway

"He's a super smart player," Mammoth forward Logan Cooley said. "He's really good at finding soft areas and making little plays that might go unnoticed. He always seems to be in the right area and he's been really good, him and (Clayton Keller) are making plays and it's been fun to watch."

Yes, Schmaltz also is enjoying another good start with his longtime linemates, left wing Keller and center Barrett Hayton. They have played together for the better part of five seasons, a rarity in the NHL these days, and the chemistry and sense of where each other is on the ice is strong.

"It's huge, just knowing each other's games and knowing where we like to be, and it takes the thinking out of it," Schmaltz said. "We know what our next play is, where our other linemate may be. 'Hayts' does a good job of being around the net and doing the dirty work. 'Kels' and I, I feel we're always looking for each other."

It has been an excellent start for Schmaltz and the Mammoth. They came close to making the playoffs last season, finishing seven points behind the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card in the Western Conference, and are determined to make it this season. Schmaltz is doing his part to help get the Mammoth there.

"I feel good on the ice, I feel confident," he said. "It helps when your team is playing well. We have four lines that have their own identity and are playing to it. It helps when guys know where they fit in and makes everyone's job easier. Everyone knows what the expectations are, and we've been gelling pretty good."

NHL.com staff writer Derek van Diest contributed to this report

