Jeff Skinner hoping for 1st taste of playoffs with Oilers

EDMONTON -- Jeff Skinner has played in 1,006 NHL regular-season games. He has scored 357 goals, including a 40-goal season. He has 313 assists, topped 60 points five times, including an 82-point season.

But in 14 NHL seasons, he has yet to feel the intensity of a Stanley Cup Playoff game. He hopes signing with the Edmonton Oilers this offseason changes all that.

"I think every player wants to play on a competitive team and for me, I'm no different," Skinner said.

The Oilers were more than competitive last season, going all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final before losing to the Florida Panthers. With a roster that includes Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the expectations are high for the Oilers to go all the way this season.

Skinner can't wait to be a part of it.

"People saw the run they went on, everybody knows the talent they have, the impact players they have and for me, especially being a winger, being able to slide in and compliment some of those impact players is what I'm looking to do and that's kind of my mindset," Skinner said. "I'm excited to get going."

Selected No. 7 by Carolina in the 2010 NHL Draft, Skinner was expected to be a cornerstone of a rebuild with the Hurricanes. He played his part, developing into an effective goal-scorer, reaching the 20-goal plateau six times in eight seasons, topping out at 37 goals in 2016-17.