Jeff Skinner hoping for 1st taste of playoffs with Oilers

14-year veteran yet to appear in postseason yearns to 'be in those meaningful games'

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON -- Jeff Skinner has played in 1,006 NHL regular-season games. He has scored 357 goals, including a 40-goal season. He has 313 assists, topped 60 points five times, including an 82-point season.

But in 14 NHL seasons, he has yet to feel the intensity of a Stanley Cup Playoff game. He hopes signing with the Edmonton Oilers this offseason changes all that.

"I think every player wants to play on a competitive team and for me, I'm no different," Skinner said.

The Oilers were more than competitive last season, going all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final before losing to the Florida Panthers. With a roster that includes Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the expectations are high for the Oilers to go all the way this season.

Skinner can't wait to be a part of it.

"People saw the run they went on, everybody knows the talent they have, the impact players they have and for me, especially being a winger, being able to slide in and compliment some of those impact players is what I'm looking to do and that's kind of my mindset," Skinner said. "I'm excited to get going."

Selected No. 7 by Carolina in the 2010 NHL Draft, Skinner was expected to be a cornerstone of a rebuild with the Hurricanes. He played his part, developing into an effective goal-scorer, reaching the 20-goal plateau six times in eight seasons, topping out at 37 goals in 2016-17.

Skinner was traded to the rebuilding Buffalo Sabres prior to the 2018-19 season and went on to score 40 goals in his first season. He then signed an eight-year, $72-million contract with the Sabres in June 2019, hoping to be the piece to end their postseason drought that dates to 2011.

But Skinner struggled the next two seasons as did the Sabres. He had 23 points in 59 games in 2019-20, and 14 points in 53 games in 2020-21. Skinner rebounded with 63 points (33 goals) in 80 games in 2021-22 and an NHL career best 82 points (35 goals) in 79 games.

Still, no playoffs.

After scoring 46 points (24 goals, 22 assists) in 74 games last season, Skinner had the remaining three years of his contract bought out by the Sabres. He was not shocked.

"I think the longer you've been around, the more you can pick up on little things and little signs of where you stand," the 32-year-old said. "It didn't come out in the media until a week or two before, but I think I've been around long enough to know where I stood, and kind of what factors were at play."

It was not long before Edmonton came calling for Skinner once he was an unrestricted free agent. The Oilers were looking for a top-six forward to complement their impressive group of forwards and signed Skinner to a one-year, $3 million contract on July 1. He will likely start the season on a line with Draisaitl and right wing Viktor Arvidsson, another unrestricted free agent signing (two years, $8 million), from the Los Angeles Kings.

"I think for me, I hadn't gone through anything like that before in terms of free agency and it's one of those things where you get a lot thrown at you in a short amount of time and you have to sort through a lot of things," Skinner said. "Obviously, the decision impacts your family, and I think having Edmonton be interested right from the start was a good feeling.

"It definitely played a role in how I ended up in my decision and I'm extremely happy with the way it turned out."

NHL Tonight talks about the Oilers signing Jeff Skinner and giving Leon Draisatl an extension

Edmonton is hoping Skinner can have a strong season playing with one of the premier passers in the NHL in Draisaitl, who had 106 points (41 goals, 65 assists) in 81 games last season.

"[Skinner is] a playmaker, a guy that can get Leon the puck and find open ice and can score goals," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. "You look at his career, and you're looking at 25 to 40 goals per season. Not too many guys can say they've scored 25 and he's done it continuously. That is an important part of it, finding guys that can score goals and make plays and also not cheat the game, and being able to play good defensively."

With their success last season, the Oilers believe they are in their championship window, particularly with Draisaitl signing an eight-year $112 million contract ($14 million AAV) on Sept. 3 which begins next season. Anything short of the Stanely Cup this season would be considered a disappointment after getting so close last season.

"I think the expectations here are pretty clear," Skinner said. "That's what you want as a player; you want to be in those meaningful games. I think we have some pretty good pieces here and they went on a long run last year and gained a lot of valuable experience. For me, I'll be able to learn from some guys."

Though Skinner is excited at the prospect of possibly ending his 14-season playoff drought, he has been around long enough to know not to get too far ahead of himself. A lot can happen over 82 games, as the Oilers can attest last season, falling to the bottom of the NHL standings after 12 games before storming back and into the postseason.

"It's a long way, every team has this excitement and optimism coming into the season, every team starts off with zero wins," Skinner said. "We have a long way to go, we have a lot of work to put in, but I'm excited with the position I'm in, and hopefully as a team, we can get off to a good start."

