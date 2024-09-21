Oilers season preview: Returning core motivated to finish job, win Cup

The 2024-25 NHL season starts Oct. 4. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Edmonton Oilers.
Coach: Kris Knoblauch (second season)
Last season: 49-27-6; second place in Pacific Division, lost in Stanley Cup Final
3 KEYS
1. Unfinished business
The Oilers fell a victory short of winning the Stanley Cup, losing to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Final last season, and will be motivated to finish the job this season. Center Adam Henrique, forwards Mattias Janmark, Corey Perry and Connor Brown, defenseman Troy Stecher and goalie Calvin Pickard all re-signed as unrestricted free agents looking to go on another long playoff run. Forwards Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson also signed as unrestricted free agents. With centers Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each in his prime, Edmonton is expected to be a Stanley Cup contender again this season; anything short of a championship will be considered disappointing.
2. Skinner's circle
Goalie Stuart Skinner, who made his debut with the Oilers in 2020-2021, enters his first season as the undisputed No. 1. Skinner won the job against Jack Campbell the past two seasons and posted a 36-16-5 record with a 2.62 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and two shutouts in 59 games (57 starts) last season. The 25-year-old is expected to see a similar workload this season with Calvin Pickard as the backup. Skinner has the potential to be one of the top goalies in the NHL and is a candidate to represent Canada at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off in February. His play will have a big impact on how Edmonton fares this season and how far it can go in the postseason.
3. Skinner's circle, the sequel
Forward Jeff Skinner -- no relation to the goalie -- is entering his 15th NHL season and has yet to appear in a Stanley Cup Playoff game. The 32-year-old is looking for his personal drought to end after signing a one-year, $3 million contract with the Oilers on July 1. Skinner had 46 points (24 goals, 22 assists) in 74 games with the Buffalo Sabres last season following an NHL career-high 82 points (35 goals, 47 assists) in 79 games with Buffalo in 2022-23. The Sabres bought out the final three seasons of his eight-year, $72 million contract ($9 million average annual value) on June 30. Skinner will get an opportunity to play a top-six role with Edmonton and has the potential for a big offensive season playing with McDavid and Draisaitl.