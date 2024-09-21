Oilers season preview: Returning core motivated to finish job, win Cup

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

Vasily Podkolzin was selected by the Vancouver Canucks with the No. 10 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft but could not find a regular spot in their lineup. After being acquired by the Oilers in a trade Aug. 18 for a fourth-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, the 23-year-old will get a chance to make the Edmonton roster out of training camp and could be an effective bottom-six forward.

Most intriguing addition

Arvidsson was limited to 18 games with the Los Angeles Kings last season because of injury but is healthy again and could prove to be an important new face. The 31-year-old forward had 59 points (26 goals, 33 assists) in 77 games for the Kings in 2022-23 and had an excellent first-round series against Edmonton in the 2023 playoffs with seven points (one goal, six assists) in six games. “He’s always dangerous on the ice; he’s so sneaky, he works hard, so competitive, wins battles and annoying to play against, someone that you for sure want to have on your team,” said McDavid, the Oilers captain. “He’s one of the guys I’m really excited about. I think he’s going to fit in great here.”

Biggest potential surprise

Brown struggled in his first season with Edmonton, coming off a major knee injury sustained on Oct. 17, 2022, while playing for the Washington Capitals. Brown had 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 71 games with Edmonton last season but played well during the playoffs, when he had six points (two goals, four assists) in 19 games, including three short-handed points (one goal, two assists). He was a key member of the Oilers penalty kill in the postseason, which led the NHL with 94.3 percent efficiency. Almost two years removed from his injury, Brown has the potential to have a productive season with the Oilers.

Ready to contribute

Edmonton had high hopes when it acquired defenseman Ty Emberson in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Aug. 18 for defenseman Cody Ceci and a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The 24-year-old had 10 points (one goal, nine assists) last season after being limited to 30 games because of injuries. He is expected to play with Darnell Nurse on the second defense pair, and if he can stay healthy he could have a positive impact on the blue line.

Fantasy sleeper

Arvidsson, F -- He played 18 games last season with the Kings because of a back and lower-body injury, but in the two seasons prior he scored at least 20 goals while playing less than 78 games. Arvidsson has high shot volume that gives him sneaky fantasy upside, with 228 shots on goal in 77 games with Los Angeles in 2022-23 and 227 shots on goal in 66 games in 2021-22. With potential exposure to Leon Draisaitl in Edmonton's top six, Arvidsson has the potential to be a major draft steal. -- Anna Dua

PROJECTED LINEUP

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Jeff Skinner -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson

Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin -- Derek Ryan -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson

Brett Kulak -- Troy Stecher

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Injured: Evander Kane (sports hernia)