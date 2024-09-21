Oilers season preview: Returning core motivated to finish job, win Cup

Forwards Skinner, Arvidsson added following loss in Game 7 of Final last season

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

The 2024-25 NHL season starts Oct. 4. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Edmonton Oilers.

Coach: Kris Knoblauch (second season)

Last season: 49-27-6; second place in Pacific Division, lost in Stanley Cup Final

3 KEYS

1. Unfinished business

The Oilers fell a victory short of winning the Stanley Cup, losing to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Final last season, and will be motivated to finish the job this season. Center Adam Henrique, forwards Mattias Janmark, Corey Perry and Connor Brown, defenseman Troy Stecher and goalie Calvin Pickard all re-signed as unrestricted free agents looking to go on another long playoff run. Forwards Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson also signed as unrestricted free agents. With centers Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each in his prime, Edmonton is expected to be a Stanley Cup contender again this season; anything short of a championship will be considered disappointing.

2. Skinner's circle

Goalie Stuart Skinner, who made his debut with the Oilers in 2020-2021, enters his first season as the undisputed No. 1. Skinner won the job against Jack Campbell the past two seasons and posted a 36-16-5 record with a 2.62 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and two shutouts in 59 games (57 starts) last season. The 25-year-old is expected to see a similar workload this season with Calvin Pickard as the backup. Skinner has the potential to be one of the top goalies in the NHL and is a candidate to represent Canada at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off in February. His play will have a big impact on how Edmonton fares this season and how far it can go in the postseason.

3. Skinner's circle, the sequel

Forward Jeff Skinner -- no relation to the goalie -- is entering his 15th NHL season and has yet to appear in a Stanley Cup Playoff game. The 32-year-old is looking for his personal drought to end after signing a one-year, $3 million contract with the Oilers on July 1. Skinner had 46 points (24 goals, 22 assists) in 74 games with the Buffalo Sabres last season following an NHL career-high 82 points (35 goals, 47 assists) in 79 games with Buffalo in 2022-23. The Sabres bought out the final three seasons of his eight-year, $72 million contract ($9 million average annual value) on June 30. Skinner will get an opportunity to play a top-six role with Edmonton and has the potential for a big offensive season playing with McDavid and Draisaitl.

NHL Tonight on expectations this season for the Oilers

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

Vasily Podkolzin was selected by the Vancouver Canucks with the No. 10 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft but could not find a regular spot in their lineup. After being acquired by the Oilers in a trade Aug. 18 for a fourth-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, the 23-year-old will get a chance to make the Edmonton roster out of training camp and could be an effective bottom-six forward.

Most intriguing addition

Arvidsson was limited to 18 games with the Los Angeles Kings last season because of injury but is healthy again and could prove to be an important new face. The 31-year-old forward had 59 points (26 goals, 33 assists) in 77 games for the Kings in 2022-23 and had an excellent first-round series against Edmonton in the 2023 playoffs with seven points (one goal, six assists) in six games. “He’s always dangerous on the ice; he’s so sneaky, he works hard, so competitive, wins battles and annoying to play against, someone that you for sure want to have on your team,” said McDavid, the Oilers captain. “He’s one of the guys I’m really excited about. I think he’s going to fit in great here.”

Biggest potential surprise

Brown struggled in his first season with Edmonton, coming off a major knee injury sustained on Oct. 17, 2022, while playing for the Washington Capitals. Brown had 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 71 games with Edmonton last season but played well during the playoffs, when he had six points (two goals, four assists) in 19 games, including three short-handed points (one goal, two assists). He was a key member of the Oilers penalty kill in the postseason, which led the NHL with 94.3 percent efficiency. Almost two years removed from his injury, Brown has the potential to have a productive season with the Oilers.

Ready to contribute

Edmonton had high hopes when it acquired defenseman Ty Emberson in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Aug. 18 for defenseman Cody Ceci and a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The 24-year-old had 10 points (one goal, nine assists) last season after being limited to 30 games because of injuries. He is expected to play with Darnell Nurse on the second defense pair, and if he can stay healthy he could have a positive impact on the blue line.

Fantasy sleeper

Arvidsson, F -- He played 18 games last season with the Kings because of a back and lower-body injury, but in the two seasons prior he scored at least 20 goals while playing less than 78 games. Arvidsson has high shot volume that gives him sneaky fantasy upside, with 228 shots on goal in 77 games with Los Angeles in 2022-23 and 227 shots on goal in 66 games in 2021-22. With potential exposure to Leon Draisaitl in Edmonton's top six, Arvidsson has the potential to be a major draft steal. -- Anna Dua

PROJECTED LINEUP

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Jeff Skinner -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson

Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin -- Derek Ryan -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson

Brett Kulak -- Troy Stecher

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Injured: Evander Kane (sports hernia)

