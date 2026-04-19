Drysdale, Zegras savor ‘full-circle moment’ in playoffs with Flyers

Defenseman, forward quickly make impact against Penguins, started NHL careers with Ducks

Zegras hugs Drysdale
By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PITTSBURGH -- Jamie Drysdale called it a "full-circle moment."

Drysdale scored the Philadelphia Flyers' first goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, assisted by Trevor Zegras. Philadelphia won 3-2.

It was playoff success each expected to have with the Anaheim Ducks, the team that selected them in the top 10 of the NHL Draft in 2019 (Zegras, No. 9) and 2020 (Drysdale, No. 6).

They made their NHL debut about a month apart during the 2020-21 season and looked destined to be foundational pieces for a rebuilding Ducks team.

But after ups and downs, injuries and two trades 17 months apart, that their big postseason moment happened with the Flyers was something neither could have expected.

Drysdale was sent to Philadelphia, along with a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, for forward Cutter Gauthier on Jan. 8, 2024. And on June 23, 2025, the Flyers acquired Zegras for forward Ryan Poehling, a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

"Once I get traded, you probably think that's probably it for the rest of our careers," Drysdale said. "But he's been a stud for us all year, and continues to be through Game 1. It's been a lot of fun."

It's also been fun for the Flyers, who not-so-coincidentally saw each player put up NHL career-best numbers this season.

Drysdale scored a career-best eight goals and matched his personal best with 32 points in 78 regular-season games.

But more than the offense, he earned the trust of the coaching staff for his two-way play, including a plus-2 even-strength goal differential that was the best of his six NHL seasons.

"It's his aggression, or his ability to close on people quickly with his feet," Philadelphia coach Rick Tocchet said. "Whether it's with aggression or with the technique of it, his surfing ability, his stick, and I like his breakouts. He doesn't panic very often. You saw last night where he had two forecheckers on him, most guys would rim it out and he held it and went out the weak side. So I would say his breakout wheel ability, as much as his 5-on-5 play. For me, those two things have really helped our team."

PHI@PIT, Gm 1: Zegras sets up Drysdale to give Flyers lead in 2nd period

Zegras said seeing Drysdale use his feet as a weapon is nothing new to him.

"When he's really playing, there's not too many guys like him," Zegras said. "I get so jealous when I watch him skate, because it's not fair for me and everyone else. But he's definitely taken another big step this year, and it's definitely shown on the ice, and off the ice."

Drysdale said a lot of his success came from the rapport he established with Tocchet and the rest of the coaching staff.

"I think it's just kind of just the confidence they instill first and foremost, and just kind of the belief that they have in you," he said. "It's constant reassurance. It's constant learning. And you can really feel like they're there for you, and you can go to them. I think it's just a tight-knit group, from the players to the staff as well. So it's been smooth this year, and a lot of fun as well."

Drysdale also set the foundation for Zegras' arrival by letting his Flyers teammates know the kind of player and person they had acquired.

"I know I got a few phone calls from the guys, what are we getting with him?" Drysdale said. "And obviously all good things. I think everyone has seen firsthand throughout this year what he can bring to a team and an organization. We're lucky to have him."

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Zegras set career bests in goals (26) and points (67) in 81 games, and established himself as a center during the Flyers' push for a playoff spot following the 2026 Winter Olympics after splitting time between the middle and the wing earlier in the season.

"He's a pretty free-spirited guy obviously, just lightens up a locker room," Drysdale said. "Great to be around, great guy to have."

Tocchet, who was traded five times during his 18-season NHL career, understands how important it was for Zegras to have a close ally like Drysdale in the dressing room as he adjusted to a new team.

"It's big. It's one of his best friends," Tocchet said. "I think him having Jamie is big. I think he knew some other guys, don't get me wrong, but I think Jamie and him really ... I think Jamie has helped him."

That help carried throughout the season and into the playoffs, where Zegras was able to appreciate the moment they had in Game 1, and potentially set the stage for more as soon as Game 2 on Monday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSP, ESPN, TVAS2, SN360).

"Obviously longtime buddies and started playing pro together," he said. "So it's cool to have that moment."

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