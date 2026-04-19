Drysdale, Zegras savor ‘full-circle moment’ in playoffs with Flyers

PITTSBURGH -- Jamie Drysdale called it a "full-circle moment."

Drysdale scored the Philadelphia Flyers' first goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, assisted by Trevor Zegras. Philadelphia won 3-2.

It was playoff success each expected to have with the Anaheim Ducks, the team that selected them in the top 10 of the NHL Draft in 2019 (Zegras, No. 9) and 2020 (Drysdale, No. 6).

They made their NHL debut about a month apart during the 2020-21 season and looked destined to be foundational pieces for a rebuilding Ducks team.

But after ups and downs, injuries and two trades 17 months apart, that their big postseason moment happened with the Flyers was something neither could have expected.

Drysdale was sent to Philadelphia, along with a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, for forward Cutter Gauthier on Jan. 8, 2024. And on June 23, 2025, the Flyers acquired Zegras for forward Ryan Poehling, a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

"Once I get traded, you probably think that's probably it for the rest of our careers," Drysdale said. "But he's been a stud for us all year, and continues to be through Game 1. It's been a lot of fun."

It's also been fun for the Flyers, who not-so-coincidentally saw each player put up NHL career-best numbers this season.

Drysdale scored a career-best eight goals and matched his personal best with 32 points in 78 regular-season games.

But more than the offense, he earned the trust of the coaching staff for his two-way play, including a plus-2 even-strength goal differential that was the best of his six NHL seasons.

"It's his aggression, or his ability to close on people quickly with his feet," Philadelphia coach Rick Tocchet said. "Whether it's with aggression or with the technique of it, his surfing ability, his stick, and I like his breakouts. He doesn't panic very often. You saw last night where he had two forecheckers on him, most guys would rim it out and he held it and went out the weak side. So I would say his breakout wheel ability, as much as his 5-on-5 play. For me, those two things have really helped our team."