City mayors make friendly wager ahead of Battle of PA

Apparently bragging rights aren’t enough when it comes to the Battle of Pennsylvania.

Before the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers drop the puck in their Eastern Conference First Round matchup on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, SN-PIT, NBCSP), Pittsburgh mayor Corey O'Connor and Philadelphia mayor Cherelle Parker agreed to add a little friendly wager to the postseason series.

“This is not just about the NHL playoffs,” O’Connor said in a social media video posted on Saturday. “This is a battle for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

So what’s at stake in the series? (Other than a spot in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs).

If the Penguins pull out the series win, Philadelphia’s City Hall will light up in Pittsburgh’s team colors of black and gold. If the Flyers come out on top, it will be Pittsburgh’s City Hall that illuminates with a hue of orange and black.

In a social media post of her own, Mayor Parker agreed to the terms.

“Philly is ready. Let’s go Flyers! 🧡🖤,” she posted.

From here on out, it's all up to the teams.