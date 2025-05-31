Benn hopes to re-sign with Stars, says playing in Dallas 'is all I know'

Longest-tenured captain in franchise history can become unrestricted free agent July 1

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

FRISCO, Texas -- For the first time since being selected by the Dallas Stars in the fifth round of the 2007 NHL Draft, forward Jamie Benn is without a contract with the only team he has ever played for in the League.

“I'm going into the summer planning on playing next year," the Stars captain said Saturday after Dallas cleaned out its lockers for the final time this season following a five-game loss to the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final. "Prepare like I do every summer like I’m going to play."

Benn can become an unrestricted free agent July 1, but said he has no interest in testing the market.

“I don’t see myself going anywhere else," he said. "This is all I know. Hopefully we can figure something out.”

The longest-serving captain in Stars/Minnesota North Stars history, having held the title since 2013-14, the 35-year-old ranks second on the franchise's all-time list in games played (1,192), goals (399) and points (956) and third in assists (557) and shorthanded goals (16), and the franchise's only Art Ross Trophy as NHL leading scorer when he had 87 points (35 goals, 52 assists) in 82 games in 2014-15.

“You want to talk about immortal, statue-out-front-of-the-rink type person and player and leader, that’s Jamie Benn," Dallas center Matt Duchene said. "That’s probably the best way to put it. I think it would be a crime if he’s not a Dallas Star for life. He bleeds green and he’s going to go down as one of the greatest Dallas Stars to ever play for a long, long time.

"Hopefully he’s able to continue his career [here]. He’s still a great player. He brings so much to the table for us, more than people know.”

Benn has not had the same offensive impact in the last few seasons as he did in his prime; no longer needed to be the team's top offensive player, he now has better secondary support than he had earlier in his career. Throughout this season, and at times during the playoffs, his ice time was reduced playing on the fourth line.

“It was different at times, difficult at times," Benn said. "The playoffs are all about team-first and making sacrifices and doing what is best for the team. As my role changed a little bit, that was my mindset is that this is what was best for the team. It was my job to go out there and do my job the best that I could.”

Outlook for the Stars after 3rd straight WCF exit

Stars coach Pete DeBoer did not mince words when asked what Benn means to the team.

“I’m praying Jamie Benn is back," DeBoer said. "One of the best leaders I’ve been around. I can’t do enough service to tell you how he led, even though personally his own game wasn’t in a great place. He wasn’t playing a lot and he was in a totally different role than he’s ever been in in his career, and it never affected his leadership.

"That’s the ultimate test of leadership. It’s not when things are going your way and you’re playing all the time and you’re contributing. I think it’s easy to lead in those situations. I think the true test of character is when things aren’t going your way and you can still find the inner strength in order to lead and message the right things even though inside your own personal space is not in a good [place].”

Benn's teammates agree.

“I’ve seen him grow up,” said forward Tyler Seguin, a teammate of Benn's for the past 12 seasons. "I’ve seen him getting married. He’s a dad now. We’ve kind of gone through this journey together. He’s one of those guys that I think about on this journey the last couple of weeks of getting so close and trying to get this job done for a guy like that. Just trying to share that championship and that feeling with him.

"I was fortunate doing it my first year (as a rookie with the Boston Bruins in 2011). Knowing what that means as an older guy now, knowing what that means for a group. It’s what Jamie deserves for what he’s been through here in Dallas. But playoffs and hockey don’t care about what you deserve, so we’re just trying to break through.”

More than anything, Benn said he wants to bring a Stanley Cup to Dallas after three straight seasons of being eliminated in the conference final, the last two by the Oilers.

“We’re tired of losing in the Western Conference Final,” he said. “It’s more disappointing the closer you get and the older you get. The first year we made the playoffs here, that was exciting for our group. Winning is addictive and a lot of fun. It’s hard work, but the more you win, the more you want it.

“That’s why you get to this point three years in a row and don’t make the Final, it puts a fire in your belly, and you just want it more.”

