Benn hopes to re-sign with Stars, says playing in Dallas 'is all I know'

FRISCO, Texas -- For the first time since being selected by the Dallas Stars in the fifth round of the 2007 NHL Draft, forward Jamie Benn is without a contract with the only team he has ever played for in the League.

“I'm going into the summer planning on playing next year," the Stars captain said Saturday after Dallas cleaned out its lockers for the final time this season following a five-game loss to the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final. "Prepare like I do every summer like I’m going to play."

Benn can become an unrestricted free agent July 1, but said he has no interest in testing the market.

“I don’t see myself going anywhere else," he said. "This is all I know. Hopefully we can figure something out.”

The longest-serving captain in Stars/Minnesota North Stars history, having held the title since 2013-14, the 35-year-old ranks second on the franchise's all-time list in games played (1,192), goals (399) and points (956) and third in assists (557) and shorthanded goals (16), and the franchise's only Art Ross Trophy as NHL leading scorer when he had 87 points (35 goals, 52 assists) in 82 games in 2014-15.

“You want to talk about immortal, statue-out-front-of-the-rink type person and player and leader, that’s Jamie Benn," Dallas center Matt Duchene said. "That’s probably the best way to put it. I think it would be a crime if he’s not a Dallas Star for life. He bleeds green and he’s going to go down as one of the greatest Dallas Stars to ever play for a long, long time.

"Hopefully he’s able to continue his career [here]. He’s still a great player. He brings so much to the table for us, more than people know.”

Benn has not had the same offensive impact in the last few seasons as he did in his prime; no longer needed to be the team's top offensive player, he now has better secondary support than he had earlier in his career. Throughout this season, and at times during the playoffs, his ice time was reduced playing on the fourth line.

“It was different at times, difficult at times," Benn said. "The playoffs are all about team-first and making sacrifices and doing what is best for the team. As my role changed a little bit, that was my mindset is that this is what was best for the team. It was my job to go out there and do my job the best that I could.”