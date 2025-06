Jonatan Berggren signed a one-year, $1.825 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

The 24-year-old forward, who had 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) in 75 games this season, could have become a restricted free agent on Tuesday.

Selected by Detroit in the second round (No. 33) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Berggren has 58 points (29 goals, 29 assists) in 154 career games.