Fayetteville Woodpeckers celebrate win with Storm Surge on hockey night

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers didn't just win their game on Saturday night, they stormed to it.

The minor league baseball team, Single-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, located just an hour away from the Carolina Hurricanes home arena celebrated their hockey night this weekend.

And with the Carolina Hurricanes winning the 2026 Stanley Cup championship, there was plenty to celebrate.

The Woodpeckers started off the night by wearing white, Hurricanes-style alternate jerseys complete the alternate logo on the sleeve. The champs clearly approved.