Fayetteville Woodpeckers celebrate win with Storm Surge on hockey night

Team dons warmup jerseys, Stormy throws first pitch

Hurricanes Woodpeckers
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers didn't just win their game on Saturday night, they stormed to it.

The minor league baseball team, Single-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, located just an hour away from the Carolina Hurricanes home arena celebrated their hockey night this weekend. 

And with the Carolina Hurricanes winning the 2026 Stanley Cup championship, there was plenty to celebrate.

The Woodpeckers started off the night by wearing white, Hurricanes-style alternate jerseys complete the alternate logo on the sleeve. The champs clearly approved.

Who was on first pitch duty? Hurricanes mascot Stormy of course. And Stormy even brought the siren along.

Much like the Hurricanes through the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Woodpeckers won the game on Saturday.

After the W? What else but a Storm Surge.

It was probably the first time a storm was welcomed on a baseball field.

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