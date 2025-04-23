Hurricanes have chance to recharge prior to Game 3 against Devils

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Sebastian AhoSebastian Aho didn't see it coming.
The Carolina Hurricanes just finished practice April 15 and were ready to head out on a two-game road trip through Montreal and Ottawa to end the regular season.
That's when coach Rod Brind'Amour delivered the news.
"'Roddy' came to us after Tuesday's practice, and we already had our suits on and our bags packed," Aho said with a wry smile. "And he said we're not going on the trip."
The Hurricanes center was not alone. Linemates Seth Jarvis and Jackson Blake were also left behind. So were captain Jordan Staal and forward Jordan Martinook, the team's forechecking workhorses. Same for defensemen Jaccob Slavin and Jalen Chatfield.
The idea was simple: With no Stanley Cup Playoff implications on the line, there was nothing to gain by playing some of Carolina's top performers in back-to-back games against the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators.
The decision has paid dividends with the Hurricanes leading the best-of-7 Eastern Conference First Round 2-0 against the New Jersey Devils ahead of Game 3 at Prudential Center on Friday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MAX, MSGSN, TBS, TVAS2, SN360).
"There's always that worry that you come out a little sluggish," Brind'Amour said. "It was a calculated risk, maybe, but at least after Game 1, that was the right decision."
Carolina won the opener 3-1 at Lenovo Center on April 20 and defeated New Jersey 3-1 in Game 2 on Tuesday. An extra day off affords the Hurricanes another chance to recharge like the two-game break (April 16-17) given to the seven players before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
"You're not 'on-on' as much as you would be to get ready for a game." Staal said. "You can breathe a little more. Just turn the mind off and focus on what we have in front of us, which is a big ask, and you know it's going to get hard. You can take some time to just hang with the family and rest the body and mind."