Hurricanes have chance to recharge prior to Game 3 against Devils

The players who remained in Raleigh, North Carolina, were put through their paces, but with an eye toward lessening the unseen wear and tear of the late season.

"The mental grind of 82 games can be overlooked. Stress and workload are cumulative," Hurricanes head strength and conditioning coach Bill Burniston said. "They were still in our practice facility, and some of our staff stayed back to make sure they were doing what they needed to do. They were in the gym. They were on the ice."

There are different ways to evaluate the choice to rest players. Skaters can't afford to lose their game timing and sitting out means missing a chance to get on the score sheet.

"I'm always a guy who wants to play," said Chatfield, who scored the opening goal 2:24 into Game 1. "I think staying in that groove is huge. I do like that, but when I had those games off, I wouldn't say I needed it, but it's something you take advantage of if you can get a few days rest."

Martinook, who scored a short-handed goal in Game 2 and added an assist, knows the value of conserving his energy after 720 regular-season games of relentless grinding in the corners.

"Obviously, 80 games is hard on the body," the 32-year-old said. "I'm not a young spring chicken anymore. You've got to rest the body when you can, and we had the luxury of doing that."

For Blake, the benefits were different. After playing 79 games combined in his two seasons at University of North Dakota, the 21-year-old rookie played Carolina's first 80 before sitting out the final two.

"This is a long season, the longest I've ever been a part of," Blake said, "so to get that extra two games off, it helped me have a little mental reset. Physically, that would have been a back to back again. Those wear you down for sure."

As for Aho, he wasn't quite sure how to feel about the decision. After leading the Hurricanes with 74 points (29 goals, 45 assists) in 79 games, he was ready to board the plane.

"I would definitely play if coach put me in the lineup," Aho said. "I don't know if there's a right or wrong answer for that."

Brind'Amour's calculated risk comes from first-hand experience. He played 20 seasons in the NHL and has guided the Hurricanes to the playoffs in each of his seven seasons as coach, earning a first-round victory every year.

"The mental grind that goes into playing is the hardest part," Brind'Amour said. "You can play every night if you had to. It's just, can you play hard enough every night? That's where your mental preparation comes in, your willingness to dig in all the time. It's not so much the physical part. It's about the way you have to do it."