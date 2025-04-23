Hurricanes' penalty kill provides spark against Devils in Game 2 win

Martinook is quick to credit assistant coach Tim Gleason, who specializes on the penalty kill.

"It starts with our PK coach, who cares about it just as much as all of us," Martinook said. "It feels like he's in the fight with you. When your coach is like that, you want to play as hard as you can. We have partners out there and you try to be a cohesive unit and just try to outwork the power play. When you go over the boards and you're going to outwork that team and the power play, usually good things happen.

"You've got to sell out and maybe do things that aren't comfortable. You're doing it for the team, and that's the biggest part."

Said Carolina defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere: “Our PK as a whole, it’s No. 1 in the League for a reason. ‘Marty’ is a heart-and-soul guy. He does a lot on the ice, but you don't see the behind-the-scenes stuff he does. He’s a great leader for us, and it showed.”

New Jersey, which finished second in the League on the penalty kill (82.7 percent) during the regular season, is 5-for-6 in the series.

"It's two top penalty-killing (units) in the League going head-to-head, and I thought our PK gave us a fighting chance, but the short-handed goal ... that's a killer," Keefe said. "You can't give that up."

Martinook has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in seven career playoff games against the Devils, and both of his short-handed goals in the postseason have also come against New Jersey. Martinook's previous short-handed goal came in Game 3 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Second Round, which the Hurricanes won in five games.

"It might just be coincidence (against the Devils), but it's not coincidence that type of player has success in the playoffs," Brind'Amour said.

Carolina has 10 postseason short-handed goals since 2018-19, the most in the NHL in that span. The Hurricanes were also tied for fourth with the Buffalo Sabres in short-handed goals during the regular season (10).

"Special teams are the difference," Keefe said. "Our power play has been our edge all season long, and it was going to be a real challenge for us going up against this penalty kill. ... It could be a big factor in the series. In a lot of ways, it's kind of been the story in the first two games."